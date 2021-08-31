Williams turned down the role of the Riddler because of Nicholson

Batman Forever, 1995 film by Joel Schumacher, represents Val Kilmer’s first and only experience as the Dark Knight. Although the film has never quite convinced, one of the elements that practically everyone agrees on is that Jim Carrey was perfect in the role of the Riddler. Although it seems like a role written specifically for him, the Canadian actor was not the first choice for the madman Edward Nygma. In fact, the first option taken into consideration was that of none other than R.obin Williams. However, the actor categorically refused the role due to a disagreement with Warner Bros a few years earlier and regarding Jack Nicholson and his Joker. But let’s go in order.

In Batman, film by Tim Burton 1989, the Shining actor masterfully played Gotham’s clown. However, it was not so easy to sign him, quite the contrary. Nicholson in fact hesitated for a long time before accepting the role, so much so that Robin Williams was used as bait. He was offered the role of the Joker which he readily accepted. However, the studio used this decision by the Jumanji actor to get Jack Nicholson to accept. The star of One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, in fact, when he learned that his role in the film was at risk, he signed the contract. Once this happened, Warner Bros dumped Williams without too many compliments.

The actor therefore tied it to his finger and rejected the role of the Riddler in Batman Forever as well as deciding never to work with Warner Bros again until the studio apologized. Which happened a few years later.

Did you know this anecdote? You would be seeing Robin Williams in a really over the top role like that of Edward Nygma? Did you still like Jim Carrey in that performance? Let us know yours, as usual, in the comments.

