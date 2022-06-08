Willie Rosario: “I can’t find the baton, to pass it on”

What are you doing Willie Rosario at the age of 98 still playing?, many will ask.

“That is the gift that God gave me,” he says. A common knee pain is no excuse to withdraw from the platforms, where he has been able to maintain himself, not only because he has bequeathed songs for salsa that became hymns of the genre, such as They bounced the ball, my friend the clown Y From Barrio Obrero to 15among many others, but because since he began exploring music as a child, he worked to forge a name, a respect, that has transcended music.

“This is a name business, when you make a name, that attracts people, as they say. That would happen to Bobby Valentín, to Sonora Ponceña, to El Gran Combo. The business is in name. If you don’t have a name, you can have the best orchestra in the world and play the best in the world, but if you don’t have a name, no one is going to go. That is why this is a marathon race, that you have to keep going, keep going, keep going,” he pointed out.

Timbalero, composer and conductor, Fernando Luis Rosario Marín, the “Mr. Afinque ”is a living legend that his hometown, Coamo, was in charge of immortalizing by naming one of the streets “Willie Rosario”, as well as the Music Workshop of the Fine Arts Center of the same municipality.

“The funny thing about that street (Willie Rosario), is that that street goes all the way down there and at the end is the cemetery. So, when I say, I’m going to go down my street for the last time…”, he joked, aware that this is the common destiny of humanity, and he is ready.

Likewise, the 6′3″ tall musician is ready to retire, but he will not decide.

“Everything in life is the will of God,” he repeated. “I have been lucky in what I have done, because I have always tried to remain honest, responsible, do things with dignity, respect everyone”.

Rosario came to this interview, in a photography studio, accompanied by the youngest of her four children, Angie, the fruit of her marriage to Ada Domenech, also the mother of Fernando Luis “Willito”, Maritza and Elizabeth. She supported him with her arm to direct him, but he walked upright, elegant and cordial, as he is distinguished.

Her daughter made sure she looked flawless for the photos and video. She combined it with a gray linen jacket, pants of the same color and a plaid shirt, also gray and white. There were no dark glasses.

The elegant image that distinguishes it physically extends to its musical content. Although he tries to please his tastes when performing on stage or in a recording, he acknowledges his responsibility for the content he presents to the public. “You always have to count on the public, because they are the ones who raise you or lower you,” he stressed.

I have always said that for me salsa is not any musical genre, salsa for me is a musical concept, it is an umbrella that encompasses many genres” – Willie Rosario, timbalero, composer and conductor

Rosario has an optimistic vision about the present and future of salsa, because she knows the young talent that is maturing in the genre that she strongly embraced at the age of 17 in New York, being a percussionist in the orchestras of Noro Morales, Aldemaro Romero and Johnny Seguí, as well as Joe Quijano and Wilfredo Figueroa.

Don Perignon, Manolito Rodríguez, Julito Alvarado and Luis González (Tsunami de la Salsa) are names that stand out as part of the new generation with the responsibility that salsa continues. He tries to participate in this transition with the youth, bringing new voices and musicians closer to his orchestra.

On Sunday, when he takes to the stage at the thirty-eighth edition of National Zalsa Day at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, he will present a new vocalist for his orchestra. “I am going to introduce a boy named Ricardo Colón. We gave him the stage name Ricky Ricardo. He is a 19-year-old colorao, a boy who looks like he projects and there are many like that, ”he advanced.

“You have to pass the baton. Life is like that and I am very happy that there is a lot of talent, and a lot of young talent, because that way our music will continue to be heavy. But we’re still around here and I can’t find the baton, to pass it on”.

Although he says he is ready if he were to step down from directing the orchestra, he has yet to identify a successor. ( Alexis Cedeno )

Rosario will spend Sunday morning nervous, it is something that has not overcome over time. She is concerned about any unforeseen event that could affect the sound of the orchestra. Once she reaches the stage, she lets go of any concerns and dedicates herself to deciphering the mood of the people to select the repertoire. It is a routine that is repeated with each artistic engagement.

Responsible for the classics The slope of fame, Half Y the scalper was presented at the first National Zalsa Day at the Pepito Bonano stadium in Guaynabo, 38 years ago. He recalled that it was performed on a trucks, platform type, with Ismael Rivera also on stage. Since then, he considered the event a “great idea”, which he understands should be kept only for Puerto Rico. “The National Zalsa Day should be here and everyone comes to see it,” said he, to whom the first edition of this salsa festival in the city of Orlando, Florida, was dedicated.

Mr. Afinque dreamed as a child of being a baseball player, announcer or musician, and he played base in all of them. He practiced the ball in his childhood, but he left it, because he became afraid of the ball. He studied communications in New York and worked as a radio announcer, and music has been his life, apart from his family.

In music, he has not only collected a work of 47 or 48 albums, a book (“El rey delritmo”), the first nomination of a Puerto Rican orchestra for the Anglo-Saxon Grammy, but also some solid friendships. Bobby Valentín is his closest friend, without leaving Papo Lucca, Eddie Montalvo and Edwin Morales, director of La Mulenze.

Review those satisfactions and do not hide the pride that sprouts in your thoughts and words.

“I have taken advantage of the time, because I have always been a clean person. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t do anything, and sometimes I say, ‘something has to be done’”, he affirmed, having the fortune of being able to continue doing so after eight decades of experience.

Mourns the death of Willie Sotelo

Rosario was saddened by the death of the pianist and musical director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Willie Sotelo, whose body will be veiled today at the Buxeda funeral home.

“I have felt great sorrow for Willie Sotelo, a good arranger, a good pianist, a good administrator,” he said. “He had been sick for a while, with a terrible disease (cancer). I am very sorry because he was a great talent; 61 years old, he had time left to play piano and arrange. I am so sorry”.