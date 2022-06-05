Willie Sotelo, director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, passed away

The director and pianist of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Willie Sotelo, has died at the age of 61. while he was hospitalized for cancer.

Sotelo joined the orchestra in 2006, when director and founder Rafael Ithier handed over the baton to him, considering that it was time to reduce his workload.

Initially, he was in charge of musical notes on the piano. Later, Ithier put him in charge of the musical direction of the orchestra.

Since his arrival, Rafael Ithier saw him as a strong candidate to replace him in the leadership of the group, highlighting his discipline and perseverance to transfer it to the other members of the orchestra.

“He is very responsible, disciplined and has fitted in perfectly with the group. He understands my line and the guys’ line, and he’s serious and I like that,” Ithier expressed back then.

Among the functions he performed, Sotelo was in charge of the orchestra’s presentations and hiring of personnel.

This sad news comes within the framework of the celebration of a tour for the 60 years of El Gran Combo.

At the time, Willie declared that it was “an enormous responsibility and a great honor to be in Don Rafa’s chair, in addition to playing his instrument, playing his music and trying to maintain the style and preserve the sound.”

Graduated from the Interamerican University in San German, in Music Education with a concentration in Piano, he founded his first group at age 19: Willie Sotelo’s Music Center.

Among his extensive musical career, the artist from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, played with orchestras such as La Soluciones, Ismael Miranda, Elías López, Willie Rosario, Lalo Rodríguez and others. He was musical director of Frankie Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Amilcar Boscan, David Pabón and was musical director of Roberto Roena and his Apollo Sound.