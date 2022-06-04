Willie Sotelo, pianist of El Gran Combo, dies

Willie Sotelo, director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, passed away this afternoon, sources of full credit confirmed to Primera Hora. He was hospitalized for cancer. He was 61 years old.

His wife Jannette Navarro, his daughter Wilmalie Sotelo, other relatives, the teacher Rafael Ithier and colleagues from the orchestra ask for space to cope with such a difficult process and appreciate all the signs of affection and prayers for them, they expressed through a press release .

It was reported that information about the funeral will be provided soon.

Sotelo, a native of Mayagüez, joined the orchestra in 2006, when director and founder Rafael Ithier decided it was time to reduce his workload.

Initially, he held the role of pianist for the group and eventually, Ithier gave him the role of musical director.

Since his arrival, Ithier saw him as the ideal candidate to take his place at the piano and to preserve the discipline and perseverance of the group.

“He is very responsible, disciplined and has fitted in perfectly with the group. He understands my line and the guys’ line, and he’s serious and I like that,” Ithier said at the time.

Among his functions, Sotelo coordinated the hiring, contracts and presentations of the orchestra, which is precisely immersed in a tour in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Sotelo recognized that he would never fill Ithier’s shoes, so he always assumed responsibility as an honor.

“It is a huge responsibility and a great honor to be in Don Rafa’s chair, in addition to playing his instrument, playing his music and trying to maintain the style and preserve the sound,” he said.

Graduated from the Interamerican University in San German, in Music Education with a concentration in Piano, he founded his first group at age 19: Willie Sotelo’s Music Center.

The Mayagüez musician and arranger played with orchestras such as La Soluciones, Ismael Miranda, Elías Lopez, Willie Rosario, Lalo Rodríguez and others. He was musical director of Frankie Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Amilcar Boscan, David Pabón and was musical director of Roberto Roena and his Apollo Sound.