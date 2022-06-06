Willie Sotelo’s wake will be on Tuesday

The funeral of the pianist and musical director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Willie Sotelo, will begin on Tuesday at the Buxeda funeral home in Hato Rey, it was reported this afternoon.

The wake will be open to the public who wishes to pay tribute to the outstanding musician, who died on Friday, at the age of 61, due to cancer.

The schedule of the wake has not yet been defined, because a process is expected to be completed at the Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Sotello, a native of Mayagüez, joined the orchestra in 2006, when director and founder Rafael Ithier decided it was time to lower his workload.

The Gran Combo lamented in a written communication the loss of such an important figure within the group, and like Sotelo’s family, requested space to manage this grieving process.

“Willie Sotelo was a great talent as a pianist, arranger, composer and administrator during the last 16 years of the group. We also recognize his impeccable and honest work and the passion with which he carried it out. He was a Puerto Rican proud of his roots and his homeland, Puerto Rico. Goodbye Willie Sotelo: committed partner who was a great warrior and never gave up. We will miss you and rest in peace ”, establishes part of the communication circulated shortly after his death was revealed.