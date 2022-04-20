Willing to Pay $15 Billion and Borrow By Investing.com







By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion in cash to buy Twitter (NYSE:), according to an exclusive report in the New York Post today. The amount is well above the recent 9.1% stake in the company he bought this month for some $3.4 billion.

He is even willing to apply for financing, the report notes, asking for a possible loan against his current stake if necessary. The operation could raise an additional several billion dollars, the report added. The tycoon would formalize the offer in 10 days, that is, possibly before the end of next week.

The most important external funding would be through Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) to raise another $10 billion in debt against Twitter in the manner of a traditional leveraged buyout, sources cited in this report said.

The CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX has expressed in recent days his interest in buying the social network, however, the company’s board of directors applied the so-called “poison pill” to avoid the purchase. So the businessman has said that he has some other alternatives to carry out the acquisition.

Indeed, the sources cited in the NYP report raised the possibility of a hostile takeover bid directly to Twitter shareholders. The co-investors would collectively hold more capital than Musk, but he would be the largest individual holder.

However, the report also indicates that Musk seems to be having more problems than expected to find sponsors, since the businessman’s offer was initially for 43,000 million dollars and later he indicated that he was even willing to pay the action in 54, 20, at least 7 dollars above what the title is today.

According to the informants cited in the article, there are doubts about the value that Musk is betting on Twitter. In addition to that, some investors are also wary of Musk’s unpredictable behavior, the report says.

For the entrepreneur, Twitter is “dying” because of the business model it maintains. And he has said the company should scrap its current ad sales strategy.

Twitter falls 1.86% today, trading at $47.55.