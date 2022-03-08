Willing to play a role in the peace talks

On the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, China takes the field as a mediator. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the parties to move forward with the peace talks and asked to “work together” to reduce the consequences of the crisis.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping he said he was willing to play a mediator role in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. This morning, during the video conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chinese leader, while stressing the need for a step back regarding the sanctions imposed on Russia, he said that China is willing to work. to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

Xi Jinping therefore urged the parties to move forward with the peace talks and asked to “work together” to reduce the consequences of the crisis. And it’s on issue of sanctions that, however, rejecting the sanctions that the Chinese president insisted underlining “that they will have a negative impact on the stability of global finance, energy, transport and supply chains”, dragging down “the world economy, which is under the heavy impact of the pandemic “of Covid-19 and” will be harmful to all parties “.

So far China has always maintained a neutral attitude compared to the crisis first and then to the war between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, this is an important stance given the historical relations between Beijing and Moscowas explained yesterday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who spoke of “lasting friendship” with Russia, a friendship that is “solid as a rock”, stating that the two countries contribute to bringing “peace and stability” to the world “. Beijing is ready to continue to play” a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and for peace, working alongside the international community to carry out the necessary mediation “, concluded the head of Chinese diplomacy.