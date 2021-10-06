News

Willow Smith, a cyberstalker entered her house: “Those were absurd days!”

Willow Smith talked about the phenomenon of cyberstalking and told about the time when a man tried to enter her house.

During a Red Table Talk, Willow Smith she recounted an episode that deeply shocked her. As reported by PEOPLE, some time ago, an unknown man tried to enter his house. These were really tough days for Will Smith’s daughter.

During the last episode of the Red Table Talk, Willow Smith addressed the phenomenon of cyberstalking and she recounted an experience that deeply affected her. Will Smith’s daughter recalled: “Cyberstalking is really dangerous and creepy. A man did it with me for several years. He practically knew everything about me. In December we were on vacation and he even managed to break into our house. Those were really hard times!”.

This isn’t the first time Willow Smith has addressed an itchy topic on her Facebook Watch show. In June of last year, for example, Will Smith’s daughter talked about cancel culture and said: “I see many people offend others for what they say and for what they don’t say. In short, we are offended for any reason”.

The actress concluded: “We have to change and we won’t do it by offending each other!”. Last April, Willow Smith said she was polyamorous and explained the reasons behind her decision.


