Willow Smith and Camila Cabello’s ‘spiritual experiences’ led to ‘Pyschofreak’

Since ‘Psychofreak’ was released earlier this year, it seemed clear why Willow Smith and Camila Cabello had teamed up for the one-track earworm – Cabello’s second single. Family. The song’s themes of mental health and growing up in the industry are very relevant to both musicians. Cabello, for her part, previously confirmed to Reuters that “Psychofreak” was inspired, in part, by leaving Fifth Harmony and the anxiety she faced as a young musician.

Smith gets it too, recently telling The Independent that she had panic attacks after the release of “Whip My Hair” — although she didn’t realize it at the time. “I was brainwashed into thinking, ‘No, you’re a brat, swallow it,'” she recalled. “Then I grew up and realized it was something that needed to be taken care of. »

Part of said transaction, Smith later said vogue, involved meditating and learning mindfulness from former monk and life coach Jay Shetty — which, sort of on a loop, is actually what led to his musical collaboration with Cabello.

In a new interview with Billboard, Smith said she first met Cabello while meditating with Shetty – after which the Cinderella star approached her about a possible team. “We had some really great spiritual experiences together and connected,” Smith said, in the Aug. 5 story. “That was the only reason I was there to do the song. »

It is fitting that a shared spiritual experience led the musicians to work together on Familiar — which is “all about relationships with other people,” as Cabello told the magazine in April. “This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of yourself,” she added. “It’s more you with other people sharing that joy and success, whatever that means. Interdependence by realizing how important everyone is in your life…hence, Family.”

In her Billboard interview, Smith also spoke about his own Familiar — specifically, the day after her father, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The experience didn’t “shake” her, she explained.

“I see my whole family as human, and I love and accept them for all of their humanity,” Smith said. “Because of the position we find ourselves in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and not conducive to health. ‘honesty. »