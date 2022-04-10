Willow Smith & Camila Cabello Bring ‘Psychofreak’ Energy to ‘SNL’: Watch E! News UK

“BamBam”! Camila Cabello is back on ‘SNL’ and brought along her ‘Psychofreak’ collaborator Willow Smith to perform their hot new duet!

Camila Cabello is back Saturday Night Live – and the 25-year-old had an assist Willow Smith. The two honored Studio 8H with their presence on the April 9 episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal as they demolished the house with their new single “Psychofreak”. Camila previously said the track is about her split from Fifth Harmony — and she certainly sang with passion as Willow sang and backed with the guitar.

CAMILA CABELO AND WILLOW PERFORMING PSYCHOFREAK THEY EAT! pic.twitter.com/3njcozCdY2 — sebastián (@lovingcmila) April 10, 2022

“Everybody say they miss the old me / Been on this ride since I was fifteen. I don’t blame the girls for the way it went,” she sang, referencing the group’s split and her now successful solo career. Meanwhile, Willow sang about her individuality – providing a strong stage presence throughout the performance. “I wish I could be like everyone else… But I’m not like anyone,” she sang.

Camila stunned in an episode in black latex with red gloves, complimenting Willow’s orange blazer crop top and mini skirt. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett SmithThe daughter of paired the two-piece set with tights and chunky boots. Live appearance marks Willow’s first since dad Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. After the incident, Willow, 21, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her family.

Camila also sang her new track “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran with a colorful display of backup dancers. Camila and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes‘ The breakup was a surprise no one saw coming – and the couple are certainly expressing their feelings through music. The Fifth Harmony alum and the 23-year-old Canadian singer tied the knot romantically in 2019 after collaborating on ‘Senorita’ – but announced they were splitting in November 2021 after more than two years together.

“Hey guys we have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends,” they wrote in a joint statement shared on social media. media on November 18. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” they signed.

Shawn recently released his breakup-themed song “When You’re Gone,” which he wrote just a month after his split from the Cuban-American beauty. “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up… A month later, you start having all the memories of the things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things… And I was writing about it,” he explained to in addition.