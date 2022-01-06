News

Willow Smith comments on her parents’ open relationship: “I don’t care”

Will Smith’s revelation about his open relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith has created a lot of hype but apparently, the couple’s second child does not seem to be particularly interested in this kind of labels and in a recent interview she admitted that she was very lucky to have them as parents.

“I honestly don’t care. From an early age, I was able to see how complex and multifaceted their identities were. Many children think their parents are their whole universe but they are much more. Seeing them together and knowing their relationship, I understood from an early age that they were much more. They are two profound people who fully experience their emotions“.

Will Smith recently presented his docuseries, thus fully presenting not only his life, but also that of his family, including young Willow Smith, who is also engaged in show business like her parents. And on the latter the young singer added:

“It’s exciting for me when different perspectives start to emerge and collide with each other. Most of the time we just agree, but not always. I like to confront them. Their advice really helps me grow as well as the ongoing debate that ensues. Human beings feel so much comfort from all the structures that are created but sometimes it is also nice to open discussions “.

