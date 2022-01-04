Willow Smith is the face of Mugler’s Alien Goddess perfume

The enthusiasm of Willow Smith overwhelms you, even on the phone. Of course, at twenty all that energy is quite normal, but looking at her resume, the impression is that the daughter of Will Smith And Jada Pinkett you go through life in great strides.

At the age of 7 he made his film debut with I’m legend, alongside dad, 10 the first songs produced by Jay Z, 11 the performance at the White House in front of the Obamas, 15 the first of his four albums. In recent months he has been around the world promoting the latest, Lately I Feel Everything, while from February it will open the concerts of Billie Eilish. In between these stops, much more, including a 24-hour art performance on anxiety at the Museum of Contemporary Arts in Los Angeles, the Zambian Orphans Project and the battles for community rights LGBTQ + of which she is also a part: she has stated several times to be bisexual and to support polyamorous relationships. And now Willow has been cast as the face of Alien Goddess, the latest perfume of Mugler, told by a visionary spot in which a mystical female figure, guided by an inner strength, has the power to bring life, hope and beauty to a desert land. A universal message for a better world, more connected with nature, spiritually receptive, resilient and generous.

Willow, what do you value most about the Mugler world?

I love the architectural clothes, the sculptural bodies, male and female that mix: it is a style that closely resembles me ».

Did you like perfumes even before Alien Goddess?

I have a passion for fragrances: sometimes I choose smoky and masculine, other times flowery, depending on the mood. And I believe in aromatherapy, in the ability of perfumes to change the mood.

What smell makes you a child again?

My mom has always used oils and incense in her meditation room. I always stole the Nag Champa, an oil of flowers and sandalwood: it is the perfume of my childhood ».

Does she meditate too?

Regularly for six months every morning as soon as I wake up, for twenty minutes before looking at the phone: it changed my life. Now I am much more present, when a negative emotion arrives during the day, I feel prepared to face it, to manage situations with less stress.

How did she react when she learned that they had chosen her as the face of the Alien Goddess?

When I heard the name of the perfume, I couldn’t believe it: is there really a high fashion brand capable of daring so much, which speaks of spirituality and the divine feminine? Incredible! It is different from everything I knew. I am grateful and honored to be part of all of this, it is the dream project. I feel totally represented, both as an artist and as a human being.

How is the fragrance?

Is beautiful. There are perfumes that come at you with exaggerated force, and sometimes it is even good, but what I like about Alien Goddess it is its delicacy, the possibility of dosing its intensity. In short, when you wear it you are not “bombing” anyone but giving the idea of ​​a natural and flowery garden.

Who is she the “alien goddess” of Alien Goddess?

I think he’s an alter ego. I have been looking for it for years in meditations with my higher self and now I am in it but in a different way. I have been pursuing it since the age of 15, since I started meditating on the cosmos and on space-time connections. It is as if my teenage self had the crystal ball: intention manifested in matter! In general, I believe that this mystical figure is the representation of our feminine. We have entered a new era of spirituality and we can only encourage everyone to find their divine part.

What does he do to feed his spirit?

I try to stay in nature as much as possible, it helps me keep my feet on the ground because that’s where we come from. And then, I listen to music and read, I get involved in the stories of the protagonists and I learn something every time.

Alien Goddess sends a message of hope and rebirth to the new generations. What would you like to say to your peers instead?

We live in a too materialistic society, I would like to encourage the kids of my generation – and not only – to be more connected with who we really are. This means being grateful for what we have, becoming aware of the emotions and reality of others without being overwhelmed, responding to pain with kindness and compassion.

What did you learn from your parents?

The only way to give back to the world what we have is to expand ourselves to stay in service: to use our talents and resources to uplift someone else’s life I believe is the meaning of life itself.

What do you make available to others?

Those who are born lucky like me are as if they are less entitled to feel bad, but in reality we all suffer. In my music I have always wanted to express the deepest emotions to make the listener understand that they should not feel alone. No matter who you are and where you come from, we are all vulnerable, we all need to be loved, understood and accepted.

