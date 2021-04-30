News

Willow Smith leaves her grandmother speechless: “I’m polyamorous, I have multiple relationships at the same time …”

While mom Jada admitted that she perfectly understood her daughter’s choices, grandma Adrienne was visibly uncomfortable: “For someone like me, it seems like it’s really all about sex … I don’t understand.”

Willow, who had previously admitted on other occasions that she is bisexual and polyfidel (a form of non-monogamy) replied: “With polyamory, I feel the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works to you, without being forced to choose monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do “, and then added:” Researching polyamory, I realized that the main reasons why monogamous relationships are even marriages, they fail and end in divorces, it is precisely infidelity “. Willow also wanted to explain to her grandmother that polyamory has little to do with sex: “In my group of friends, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex of all. Polyamory allows me to love more people, maybe even different sex … “.

Also during the talk show, at the red table, not even a few weeks ago, Jada Pinkett and her daughter Willow had revealed that they had felt attraction to some women, while a year ago Will Smith’s wife had confessed to having tried threesomes: “I was very, very young but I didn’t like it. I did it once and I realized it wasn’t for me.” How many shocking confessions will Grandma Adrienne still have to hear?


