Willow Smith Out in New York With Her Beau Before SNL Performance

– Advertising –

Willow Smith was spotted out in New York with her beau as she dons a t-shirt and ripped jeans, looking rocker chic as she performs on Saturday Night Live this weekend. But she took time off to explore the Big Apple with 27-year-old De’Wayne.

The singer and actress completed her casual look with her light gray hoodie and black pickups. Her boyfriend opted for a denim jacket and covered his eyes in shades of red. Hard rock has become the singer’s style, and she’s not backing down.

Before Willow Smith was seen in New York with her beau, she released an album called “Coping Mechanism”. She described her last work as her best to date and made it clear that her focus would be on music during this period.

– Advertising –

Willow Smith spotted in New York with her beau as she prepares for Saturday Night Live

The Young Artist award winner, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, has a phenomenal level of confidence. When the star opened up about her album, she revealed that she likes to do things her own way and on her own terms.

The 27-year-old also said she really loves music, and that’s something we miss. She feels her fans connect with her because they feel her love and respect for music. In his words:

“I feel like they just feel my love and respect for the craft.”

Speaking of her passion, Willow Smith was in New York with her beau in preparation for his SNL performance. However, this won’t be the first time the star has taken the stage.

In April of this year, Willow joined “Havana” singer Camila Cabello to perform their track called Psychofreak. This weekend will make it her second time on SNL, and she raves about it in her interview on The Zane Lowe show.

Her first time was with Camila Cabello, but she will take the stage alone this time. Willow Smith’s rocker chic New York look shows she’s ready to rock the stage!