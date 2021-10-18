News

Willow Smith, proud to have chosen polyamory over antiquated monogamy

Willow Smith, 20, has always rejected labels. It was already last year publicly sided in favor of polyamory (“**** I could fall in love with a man and a woman. At the same time”). And now in an episode of the program Red Table Talk, broadcast via Facebook, returned to the topic. Talking to mom Jada Pinkett and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris, the model and singer has come out “Proudly polyamorous”. Explaining the philosophy at the roots of his choice: «The monogamy is out of date, it often leads to cheating. Better the honesty of open relationships with multiple partners“.

Many people according to Willow are monogamous “only because they believe they have no other choice, because they are convinced that non-monogamy is immoral.” But monogamy is “the first cause of betrayals and divorces”.

The main foundation of polyamory, on the other hand, “is freedom”. That own, and that of partners consciously involved in the same choice: «I’ll give an example. Say you’re not the kind of person who wants to have sex all the time while your partner is. What are you doing, you tell him: “Listen, I don’t have these needs so you can’t have them either?“”. Willow explained that it was precisely these arguments that brought her closer to polyamory. Certainly not the desire to have more sexual opportunities: “In my group of friends, I’m the only polyamorous person. And the one who has the least sex of all“.

Willow’s arguments were not very clear to Grandma Adrienne. Mama Jada, on the other hand, agreed perfectly with her daughter. On the other hand, his marriage with Will Smith has been running for 24 years precisely because it is not based on the bonds of monogamy: “We both think that we should not avoid what is natural, and it is inevitable to be attracted to other people», Explained the actor some time ago. “Therefore, if necessary, tell your partner: “Look, I would like to have sex with that person. But I won’t do it if you don’t approve“. In our marriage vows we did not say “I promise to be faithful to you forever.” We said to ourselves: “You will always know in advance what I want to do” ».

Jada Pinkett Smith admits: "I was in a relationship with August Alsina"

The complicated, but very strong love between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Not only Scarlett Johansson: the stars who don't believe in monogamy

