Willow Smith Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo Sleeve

Willow Smith is quickly filling her arms with tattoos.

The 21-year-old “Emo Girl” singer showed off her latest piece on Instagram, crediting tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez for the ink.

He got a large hand rising in swirling mathematical symbols and designs on his upper arm and shoulder, saying “I did it AGAIN!”

This isn’t Smith’s first tattoo; she also has a matching lotus design with mom Jada Smith and grandma Adrienne, which the trio had done for Dr. Woo on an episode of “Red Table Talk.”

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, ‘Through the mud the lotus grows,’” Willow explained in the episode.

Willow Smith slowly covers her arms with tattoo sleeves. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“The bud to the little flower to the flower also, I think, expresses the spiritual journey, but also the three of us. I am the youngest, my mom is the middle one, and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus,” she continued.

And while she went with her parents’ supervision, the star kept her father Will Smith in the dark for fear of his reaction to her first big tattoo.

However, he replied: “Everything is in divine order. Your way is your way, and I just love you,” at the time, according to Willow.

He also has a large flower, a deity in his hand, and many more.

