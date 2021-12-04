Willow Smith: the evolution of a Gen Z icon

Millenials and Generation Z



Willow Smith has a couple of very famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. At the beginning of his career he followed in his footsteps, then the choice to devote himself above all to music.

Time passes quickly and, who knows, perhaps to impress a more lasting memory, this need has arisen to catalog it: we are therefore talking about the differences between Millenials and Generation Z. What are they for generation Z years of reference? The members of the Generation Z who I am? To answer these questions, we need to refer to all those young people for whom technological tools represent their daily bread, in practice since the cradle, for which we go from 1997 to 2012.

Each generation has its own ambassadors, which embody the ideologies of the time: today, therefore, we will get to know more closely Willow Smith and its evolution as an icon of Gen Z.

Willow Smith

Willow Camille Reign Smith, for the uninitiated, is there Will Smith’s daughter and Jada Pinkett, best known as an actress and singer, with the simple name of WILLOW. If, as a good digital native, you are already typing keywords into Google Willow Smith age, stop by: yes, the girl is very young, in fact Willow Smith is of age 21 years old, but he has already come a long way.

Debut as an actress of Willow Smith is in I’m legend, one of the most famous films starring Will: here too, as in real life, Will Smith and Willow they are father and daughter respectively. He later takes part in Kit Kittredge: an american girl, for whose performance he receives a Young Artist Award.

In all this, but how many children does Will Smith have? Well, Will Smith has children born from two different marriages: the first, Willard Carroll III, known as Trey Smith, is the result of the first marriage to actress Sheree Fletcher, from whom Smith divorced in 1995, while he married in a second marriage to Jada Pinkett in 1997 , from which their son Jaden was born, in 1998 and, in fact, in 2000 the Will Smith’s daughter Willow (name that recalls a character from the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer). The boys, of course, took their stature from their father: Jaden Smith has a height of 1.88 m, while Willow Smith has a height of 1.70 m, not bad for its age. Brother Jaden is also an actor and musician.

Smith singer

After dedicating herself to film, Willow threw herself into the world of music, around 2010, signing a contract as the youngest artist of Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation. The career of the Smith singer starts immediately with a success: the single Whip my hair climbs the Billboard chart, while the song’s video clip receives the video of the year nomination at the BET Awards. For Willow Smith albums made, to date, are already four: within the first album released in 2015, Ardipithecus, the single of the same Willow Smith Wait a minute! became the driving force behind a subsequent very famous challenge on TikTok, born in 2019, inspired by the theme and the hashtag #HereRightNow. For the diffusion of music in the Z years, social media always prove to be important, in fact Willow Smith is on YouTube with its own channel.

In July 2021 the new album was released, entitled Lately I feel Everything and for Willow Smith the last song released as a single is trasparentsoul, whose sounds, however, veer towards punk rock, thanks also to the collaboration with Travis Barker, drummer of Blink 182.



Willow Smith and polyamory

Willow Smith recently declared herself proudly polyamorous, therefore open to conscious relationships with multiple people at the same time, be they men or women . For Willow Smith polyamory is the alternative to antiquated monogamy , according to Willow, preferred by most people for moral convenience and in the belief that they have no other choice.

In general Willow Smith says she is not pressured by social expectations and what are considered goals in life, such as getting married and having children.

Willow Smith on Instagram

Willow Smith is on Instagram, one of Gen Z’s favorite communication channels. At the release of the song by Willow Smith Jimi, through Instagram itself, the singer explained that she had recorded a sample at the age of only 12, in the recording studio that belonged to Jimi Hendrix, in New York: hence the reference to the title of the song. Always through the feed, Willow Smith and her dreadlocks they became an iconic image: however he decided to cut them, as a consequence of his personal evolution.

Instagram, however, was also a source of some controversy for her when a photo of Moisés Arias and Willow Smith portrayed in a bed, when the girl was still a minor. Disputes silenced by parents Will and Jada Smith, who said they always left their daughter free to choose and believe in her responsibility.

