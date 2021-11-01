Willow Smith turns 21, the beauty evolution

C.turns 21 Willow Smith, l’enfant prodige daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith who has already become a beauty icon and point of reference for young people belonging to Gen Z. Her career began at a very young age: in 2017 she was Chanel’s muse at Karl Lagerfeld, in 2018 the face of Maison Margiela’s «Mutiny» campaign and in 2021, model at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show.

Willlow in fact perfectly represents the evolution that has taken the world of beauty, which does not follow canons but distorts them: first of all she enhances her image with changes of look, even extreme ones, which do not follow trends, but dictate them.

Willow Smith, 21 and already a beauty icon

Willow Smith has always refused labels: musician, activist, illustrator and also model, through her image (and hers Instagram account with 9.2 million followers) it communicates what it wants to be in life, free from any form of definition.

Her androgynous look praises gender fluidity and feeling free to express oneself, so much so that even on the red carpet Willow stands out from the others with never conventional looks, preferring a style genderless with which he enjoys playing.

And what about the makeup? The focus is mainly on the gaze, thanks to graphic eyeliner with saturated and intense colors that highlight hazel eyes. The skin is luminous, characterized with a glass skin effect while the lips are left bare or, only on rare occasions, scarlet red.

Hair that passion: from dreadlocks to buzz cut

Since she was a child, Willow’s hallmark has always been her hair, which she loves to experiment with. After so many years of dredlocks, has recently given a radical cut to her hair by choosing a Buzz Cut, that is, a haircut shaved to zero.

A symbolic gesture that encourages us to leave negative events behind and done to encourage her mother Jade, who suffers from alopecia, to make this decision as well. In fact, the actress has revealed that she has been suffering from this disease for some years and has now lost almost all of her hair. A gesture therefore of complicity between mother and daughter.

Buzz Cut, who’s fine with it

The Buzz Cut carries one great show of courage. Erroneously considered uniquely masculine, in 2021 was included in the rankings of the most requested haircuts by very young girls. So much so that it was also chosen, in unsuspecting years, by other celebrities such as Zoe Kravitz, Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne.

“I wanted something that made me feel free. The day I shaved I changed my life. I’ve never done anything like this before, “he told British Vogue. Proof therefore that even the Buzz Cut can give great joys and at the same time become a symbol of emancipation and sensuality.

Skincare: watchword, hydration

Passionate about face and lip masks – like any self-respecting young woman – Willow Smith chooses for hers skincare routine highly moisturizing products which keep the skin radiant and supple.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

His favorite product, as revealed in an interview with Allure, and the soothing mask Hydra Solution by Dr. Jart + which protects the skin and keeps it hydrated, soothing redness and irritation often caused by continuous changes of look.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED