Willow Smith, Will Smith’s daughter: “I’m polyamorous”

Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, recounted on the talk show Red Table Talk to be polyamorous.

Preferably with no more than two partners at a time though ..

Willow Smith: “With polyamory I feel free from impositions”

The talk Red Table Talk is a format broadcast on Facebook and hosted by Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, together with her daughter Willow Smith and grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris.

The program sees three generations confronting each other and addresses several important and provocative topics. In the last episode, Willow talked about being polyamorous, explaining that she was involved in more than one relationship.

It is not the first time that Will Smith’s daughter talks about her love and love life. Some time ago he revealed that he was bisexual and polyfidel, understood as a form of non-monogamy.

In particular, addressing her grandmother Adrienne explained the reason for her decision:

With polyamory, I feel that the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you, without being forced to choose monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

Regarding the doubts raised about the fact that this is a purely sexual discourse Willow Smith wanted to specify:

Researching polyamory, I realized that the main reasons why monogamous relationships and therefore marriages fail and end in divorce is infidelity. As far as I’m concerned it has nothing to do with sex. In my group of friends, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have less sex than everyone else. Polyamory allows me to love several people at the same time, maybe even of different sexes.

What is polyamory?

Polyamory is a person’s desire or practice to have multiple intimate relationships at the same time, with the full consent of the partners involved.

It is also referred to as a form of ethical non-monogamy, as the partners involved accept consensually and responsibly this type of love.

Polyamory does not mean that the relationship is open and you are conceiving multiple casual sexual partners. Also, every story is different. The people involved in the relationship decide which boundaries and rules to establish.

