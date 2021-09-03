Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air: postponed the reboot of the series with Will Smith: here’s why

Two seasons of the reboot were announced last year Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air, iconic TV series of the 90s starring a very young Will Smith on the launch pad. The show was intended for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. However, the reboot has been officially postponed to 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason could be the abandonment of the project by showrunner Chris Collins, who had been working on the series for the past two years. In its place will be TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Morgan Cooper, creator of the viral video that started the idea of ​​a reboot of the show, will remain with the team as author, director and co-executive producer. At the moment, the artistic casting has not been announced. To remember all the details of the Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air series, you can read our in-depth analysis.

Will Smith spoke in these terms about the project last year:“We have just officially concluded the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order in the industry. I have been working in this business for thirty years and it usually doesn’t happen. They have ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality put in. field and the work done. So I want to congratulate. I’m thrilled “.

Westbrook Studios, owned by Will Smith, and Universal Television, will produce the show that takes up the concept of The Prince of Bel-Air, overturning its comic elements. The series will be a dramatic version of the sitcom that takes up the premise of Willy’s trip from Philadelphia to Bel-Air but with a decidedly serious tone, despite some comedy references to the original show.

On the other hand, Alfonso Ribeiro has declared that the reboot of Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air will be totally different from the series we loved.