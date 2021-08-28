Willy the Prince of Bel Air, reboot of the tv series: when it comes out

The remote of Will Smith’s successful series will be there, even if it is expected only in 2022: this is how the idea was born and what cut it will have.

The news bounced through The Hollywood Reporter, according to which Willy’s remote, the prince of Bel Air, the lucky 90s be-com with Will Smith, is in the works. The idea was born thanks to a trailer, the one made by director of photography Morgan Cooper. A trailer with a dark cut, which was highly clicked, obtaining millions of views. Hence the idea of ​​creating a remote but different, with tones not of comedy but of drama.

Willy the Prince of Bel Air: the trailer for the film

The three-minute trailer impressed Will Smith himself, who said: “As fun as the episodes are, there was a whole other level to explore with another look. A dramatic version of the original material means revising the textures but still giving it a unique touch of originality ”.

Below is the trailer for Willy the Prince of Bel Air by Morgan Cooper:

Willy, the prince of Bel Air, the remote: the release date of the film

We are obviously talking about a preliminary idea that has not yet been developed. Reason why there is no release date, even if Cooper may have been decisive for the future development of the plot.

“I grew up watching the show, it’s something I’ve remembered since I was 5, so it’s always been a part of me. I remember driving down 71 in Kansas City once and was thinking about the series, I remember walking under this flyover and once I got out I got the idea. I knew I had to tell that story, ”said the man who made the video that started it all.