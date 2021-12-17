Willy, the prince of Bel-Air, revealed the release date of the reboot

According to what has been relaunched by Comicbook, the series will make its debut on Peacock on Sunday 13 February

A few weeks before the arrival of the production that will see Will Smith (PHOTO) involved as executive producer, the role of the protagonist will instead be entrusted to Jabari Banks. In the past few hours, the magazine Comicbook announced the release date of the reboot and garnered great media attention.

Bel-Air, the teaser of the reboot series of Willy, the prince of Bel-Air The wait is almost over. Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air is about to return to keep the public company. A little while ago Comicbook re-launched the indiscretion regarding Peacock’s decision regarding the distribution of the series that will arrive on the market Sunday 13 February and then continue with weekly releases; production will consist of episodes lasting thirty minutesthe.

Willy, the prince of Bel-Air: the cast of the remake Morgan Cooper, director, co-writer and executive producer, spoke of Jabari Banks: “During the development process of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: will we be able to find a young actor who can play the role of Will Smith? Well, we found it. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he landed the role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, has seen Jabari embody the talent, charisma and swagger needed to make this iconic role his. ”

Willy, the prince of Bel-Air, the new protagonist will be Jabari Banks Morgan Cooper later added, “With this dramatic retelling, we wanted to create a show that stood out and was able to honor the spirit and innovation of the original series.”

Additionally Morgan Cooper said, “Because Bel-Air is a drama series, we are really able to remove the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you couldn’t have done thirty years ago with a half-hour sitcom. We are able to have deep conversations that challenge prospects ”.