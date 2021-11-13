Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air: Smith on the most controversial episode

confessed what is the most controversial episode ofand admitted that at that moment the series made the proverbial “Jumping shark“.

In a recent interview with EW, the actor talked about the show’s most controversial episode, “Bullets Over Bel Air“, Defined by many as one of the darkest moments of the series, in which Carlton decided to buy a gun after witnessing an attack on Willy in front of an ATM. The episode, according to the actor, was the point where the series began to lose “freshness”, leading to the consequent closure with the following season.

Anyone who has worked on a sitcom can tell you which episode their show made the shark jump with. Ours was episode 15 of season 5, ‘Bullets Over Bel-Air,’ the one where I was shot and Carlton started shooting with a gun. The stories became more and more honeyed, and it became difficult to maintain freshness.

Not long after, and following an internal discussion, the team and Smith decided to close the show while they could still give a decent ending to all the characters, before the executives forced it all.

A special is available on HBO Max where the cast gathered and talked about the experience, revealing the background. The special was shot in September 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the NBC sitcom and the event was also attended by Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv No. 2), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton).

Will Smith has announced that Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air will be at the center of a reboot that Peacock has ordered to produce for two seasons and which will offer a dramatic approach to the story behind the sitcom.

