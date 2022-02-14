Willy the Prince of Bel-Air: the reboot arrives

Thirty years. I don’t know how this is possible but thirty years have passed since the first episode of Willy The Prince of Bel-Air and just thinking about it I feel really too old. Those were good times: we didn’t remember two pages of the subsidiary’s history but obviously we knew the whole theme by heart, including the second voices and the choreography.

And this is the story of … a trailer made almost for fun that goes viral to the point of attracting the attention of the same Will Smithwho loved the concept so much that he decided to turn it into reality.

The idea is of Morgan Cooper, which in 2019 made a fan-made trailer that went viral, from which the new project starts. Together with Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle, The Wire) will write the screenplay and will also be in charge of directing.

The reboot of Willy the Prince of Bel-Air it is only titled Bel-Air and comes as a dramatic retelling of the original series. The tones will be decidedly darker than the sitcom, as will the journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated villas of Bel-Air it will be interspersed with the conflicts and issues that divide two completely different worlds.

The new is introduced in the trailer Will (Jabari Banks, on his first engagement) as he falls into a swimming pool surrounded by objects from the previous period he lived in Philadelphia, until the moment he swims towards the famous crown, a distinctive element of both the old and the new. We can therefore deduce that the premises will be similar to those of the original series, but as widely anticipated in the production phase, the world will be the current one and the most current dynamics.

Conflicts, emotions, prejudices and what it means to be a black man in America today will be deepened, trying at the same time not to leave out some nice homage to the original series.

The series Bel-Air has already been confirmed also for a second seasonand while we now know for sure that the first will come up Peacock February 13, 2022. At the moment there is no news for Italy but while we wait to find out more we leave you to the first official trailer.