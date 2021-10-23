Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a “Drugged” Wizard of Oz who turns fifty | Cinema

Many great cinematographic works arise from an articulated reflection, from an idea developed and deepened to transform it into a story, or perhaps from exchanges of views between giants of the seventh art. Kubrick decided to write 2001: A Space Odyssey because he was fascinated by extraterrestrial life, and he went all the way to Sri Lanka to involve Arthur C. Clarke in the project. Apocalypse Now it exists because George Lucas and Steven Spielberg encouraged John Milius to write a film about Vietnam. On the creation of Fourth Estate everything has been said and written, and David Fincher directly made a film about it. There are cases, however, in which the creative spark is much simpler and more normal. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Mel Stuart, for example, who turns fifty today, exists because a little girl had read Roald Dahl’s novel, and she liked it so much that she asked her father to make it into a film.

The girl in question, Madeline, aged ten, was the daughter of Stuart himself (it is one of the many anecdotes told in this beautiful documentary on Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory). Madeline, who from an early age had a nose for business that would have made Wonka himself happy, even went so far as to suggest that his father have it produced by David Walper, who had already produced Stuart’s previous film, a comedy called If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium. And that he decided to make an agreement with the Quaker Oats Company, a company producing various food and confectionery, to create the beautiful Wonka Bar: Walper would collect the money necessary for the production, and Quaker would have a new snack to sell. With the production aspect sorted out thanks to the initiative of a ten-year-old girl, it was time to assemble the film

Obviously the director would have been Mel Stuart, who wanted to entrust the screenplay to Roald Dahl himself. This special of the Washington Post explains well how things went: Dahl did not write any screenplay, but only delivered a copy of his novel with some parts underlined. Stuart didn’t take it very well and called David Seltzer, future screenwriter of The Omen and then still young with high hopes, to ask him to fix it. Seltzer made a number of changes that did not appeal to Dahl, and in the meantime the production chose an actor for the role of Willy Wonka who was not what the novelist would have wanted (i.e. Spike Milligan). A series of small or big misunderstandings that led Dahl to abandon ship and disown the film – a break that continued even after his death: in 1996 his wife Felicity reaffirmed the little love of his late husband for the work, and also his .

Speaking of Spike Milligan: With all due respect, thank goodness Walper didn’t listen to Dahl and instead chose Gene Wilder, who at the time had not yet shot his most famous films with Mel Brooks and had not yet acted for Woody Allen. He was not a rookie, he had already made himself known in Please don’t touch the old ladies and had a long theatrical experience behind him, but Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory it was his first real big chance to break through at certain levels. And Wilder knew it very well, and did everything to make the character as his own as possible: a few years ago the letters he wrote to Mel Stuart at the time came back to light, with a series of suggestions on Wonka’s look but also on her entry. on stage – which was actually shot as the actor had imagined it.

Wilder, among other things, landed the role by beating the competition of the entire team of Monty Python, Fred Astaire and even Peter Sellers, who apparently begged on his knees Mel Stuart to be cast. And there is no doubt that his performance is a big part of the success of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: less forcefully extravagant than the Burton / Depp version, his Wonka is more like the mad scientist archetype, as evidenced by the monologue during the terrifying “tunnel scene”, in which Wilder launches himself in a sort of trailer of his Fredrick Frankenstein. It is more cynical, cruel and devoid of empathy than the modern version (which on the contrary even took a bit of psychoanalysis to humanize it), and closer to that conceived by Dahl.

A speech that could be made for the whole film, which has a subtly disturbing atmosphere (also aided by the sets that are in a sort of limbo between the colorful and the post-industrial) and also a use of image and editing that it has a lot in common with the psychedelic scene and even touches the horror world, at least in its most disturbing and visionary variant. Take the aforementioned tunnel scene, and tell us if it looks like children’s cinema:

It’s funny to watch this scene and think that’s one of the reasons Dahl didn’t like it Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is that he found it too sugary and mushy (who knows what he would have said about Tim Burton’s version). On the other hand, Dahl was a writer, which does not necessarily translate into cinematographic competence: another thing he did not appreciate was the change of focus from Charlie, who was the undisputed protagonist in his novel, to Willy Wonka, who is instead the real center of the film. Understandable position but later denied by the proof of the facts: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory it would also work without Charlie, who is a generic placeholder useful for promoting the identification of the public, but it would not stand without Willy Wonka, who of the two is undoubtedly the most interesting and multifaceted character.

It must be said that Mel Stuart has an enormous merit: he managed not to let any of these problems filter through his film. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory often wanders, has a bizarre rhythm for which the character that gives the name to the film does not enter the scene for an abundant forty minutes, and every now and then seems to deliberately close in narrative blind alleys (from which, however, it is easy to get out singing). But it is a film with a very strong identity that never betrays, an almost Dantesque journey into a caramelized turbocapitalist nightmare that is the plastic demonstration of the saying “too much is good”.

It is a film that concedes nothing to the easiest solutions, which also allows itself to be mean to its characters (who are a group of minors!) And which never yields to the need for saleability, unlike its multiple successor. . It’s a great movie, a Wizard of Oz drenched in drugs that turns fifty and, as often happens with great films, does not show them.