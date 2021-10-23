Willy Wonka’s first photo

And here it is. Surprisingly Timothée Chalamet posted on instagram the first photo of his new, highly anticipated film. Here it is above. Before even reading the caption, we already know who is playing. Because that brown hat and that purple velvet jacket lead in one direction: Willy Wonka, the protagonist of the fable of Roald Dahl and the two films that made it, The Chocolate Factory.

The quote from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

It will therefore be the new Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet to follow in the footsteps of Johnny Depp And Gene Wilder. Protagonists, respectively, of The Chocolate Factory (2005) and di Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). «The wait is terrible, let’s hope it lasts», writes the protagonist of Dunes. Also showing the detail of the iconic chocolate genius stick. And quoting one of the most famous phrases from the first film adaptation. Willy Wonka and the 1971 Chocolate Factory, directed by Mel Staurt.

Everything you need to know about the new Wonka movie

This time around, however, the director and screenwriter of the Paddington series, Paul King, will be behind the camera. ‘What makes Willy Willy? We already find him at the chocolate factory making the golden ticket, but where is he first? », Asked the producer of the film David Heyman when he announced the project. “What brings him to that place where he is locked up?” How does it get there? ». This will be the focus of the new film.

We also know that one of the stories told will be the encounter with the mysterious Oompa Loompa. And how, in the end, they came to work in his factory. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, the film will also feature Oscar-winning comedian Olivia Colman Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins And Matt Lucas. Filming has just started at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, South East England. The expected release of Wonka (this is the title of the film to date) has already been scheduled for March 17, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet still plays Johnny Depp

Once again Timothée Chalamet plays the role of a character who made Johnny Depp great. Although the version of The Chocolate Factory directed by Tim Burton in 2005 he had his weakness in the interpretation of the star. Because – and we told you about it here – the little Hollywood star had already dropped into the black costume of Edward scissor hands for a 2021 American Super Bowl commercial. As Edgard, Kim’s son. That is, Winona Ryder.

