News

Willy Wonka’s first photo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

And here it is. Surprisingly Timothée Chalamet posted on instagram the first photo of his new, highly anticipated film. Here it is above. Before even reading the caption, we already know who is playing. Because that brown hat and that purple velvet jacket lead in one direction: Willy Wonka, the protagonist of the fable of Roald Dahl and the two films that made it, The Chocolate Factory.

Timothée Chalamet shared on social networks the first photo in the role of Willt Wonka, the character already brought to the cinema by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. Here is his version of Wonka.

The quote from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

It will therefore be the new Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet to follow in the footsteps of Johnny Depp And Gene Wilder. Protagonists, respectively, of The Chocolate Factory (2005) and di Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). «The wait is terrible, let’s hope it lasts», writes the protagonist of Dunes. Also showing the detail of the iconic chocolate genius stick. And quoting one of the most famous phrases from the first film adaptation. Willy Wonka and the 1971 Chocolate Factory, directed by Mel Staurt.

willy wonka

Gene Wilder in a scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). Photo LaPresse

Everything you need to know about the new Wonka movie

This time around, however, the director and screenwriter of the Paddington series, Paul King, will be behind the camera. ‘What makes Willy Willy? We already find him at the chocolate factory making the golden ticket, but where is he first? », Asked the producer of the film David Heyman when he announced the project. “What brings him to that place where he is locked up?” How does it get there? ». This will be the focus of the new film.

Loading...
Advertisements

Browse the gallery

Who is the best Willy Wonka? The photos of Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder and Timothée Chalamet

We also know that one of the stories told will be the encounter with the mysterious Oompa Loompa. And how, in the end, they came to work in his factory. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, the film will also feature Oscar-winning comedian Olivia Colman Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins And Matt Lucas. Filming has just started at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, South East England. The expected release of Wonka (this is the title of the film to date) has already been scheduled for March 17, 2023.

willy wonka

Johnny Depp in a scene from The Chocolate Factory (2005). In the role of Charlie is a very good Freddie Highmore.

Timothée Chalamet still plays Johnny Depp

Once again Timothée Chalamet plays the role of a character who made Johnny Depp great. Although the version of The Chocolate Factory directed by Tim Burton in 2005 he had his weakness in the interpretation of the star. Because – and we told you about it here – the little Hollywood star had already dropped into the black costume of Edward scissor hands for a 2021 American Super Bowl commercial. As Edgard, Kim’s son. That is, Winona Ryder.

SEE HERE THE PHOTOS COMPARING THE THREE WILLY WONKA FROM THE CINEMA

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
712
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
606
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
531
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
526
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
523
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
499
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
424
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
393
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
373
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top