Willy Woo walks out with a bearish forecast for bitcoin

Analyst Willy Woo announced the end of his bitcoin (BTC) bulletin, warning of a bearish forecast for the price of the cryptocurrency. A situation that took its more than 10,000 subscribers by surprise, who have received its report periodically since its creation in 2020.

In its latest edition, the analyst indicated that in recent weeks bitcoin has followed a close correlation with stock shares. Some assets that have been very shaken since the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “War has broken out and that has been the biggest impact on the price of cryptocurrency,” he stated.

Since the beginning of the war, the cryptocurrency has had a rapid 10% drop and a recovery thereafter that reveals uncertainty in the market, Willy Woo warned. And he noted: “During unusual times like these, the signals don’t tell us much about future price action, at least not in the short term.”

What can be seen is that there was an immediate sell-off of BTC and stocks at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This just happened at a time when the cryptocurrency was structurally bullish due to the fact that there was buying demand in short periods, the analyst mentioned.

In blue you can see how the price of bitcoin has fluctuated in a similar way to stocks, listed with the code SP500 in green, during the early days of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Source: Willy Woo Newsletter.

In fact, CriptoNoticias commented that Willy Woo said at the end of January that the price of bitcoin could bounce higher in the short term. A forecast that fell apart with the economic impact caused by Russia’s unexpected attack in Ukraine, something that he estimates took the market by surprise.

Hodlers are selling bitcoin low

Willy Woo indicated that bitcoin is at an extreme level of oversold to the downside, despite the fact that it has had some phases of accumulation in this period. This shows, he said, that markets tend to be war resistant and it appears that the initial sell-off is complete. Unless there is a new unexpected political situation.

However, the level of buying has not yet been enough to drive the price higher. Therefore, Willy Woo believes that there will be a downtrend for the cryptocurrency in the coming weeks until there are signs of demand returning to the market. Despite this, visualize that after reaching lower lows, the purchase will increase and a bullish cycle will begin.

There is no doubt that we are in a bear market due to the length of the sell off. There has never been a bottom of a bear market in bitcoin without a capitulation event, so I think there is a high probability that this stage will break and we will test lower lows before the accumulation occurs to set up the next bull cycle . Willy Woo, bitcoin analyst.

Willy Woo will no longer send his bitcoin analysis and predictions newsletter

With this bearish prediction, Willy Woo bid farewell to his readers in the newsletter, announcing that this will be his last issue. Although he later delivered two more updates as a bonus track reaffirming that he continues to believe that the cryptocurrency will drop in price in the coming weeks.

The analyst explained that terminates newsletter as Bitcoin market maturity makes it increasingly difficult to forecast future price action. “I will always value the integrity of my work above my income,” said the analyst who charged a subscription fee for submitting the paper.

However, he said that he will be launching new projects this year to continue contributing to retail bitcoin investors and his nearly one million Twitter followers. A social network where he used to share snippets of his newsletters, which annoyed some of his subscribers who paid to see it.