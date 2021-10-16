Willy’s Wonderland, a new clip from Nicolas Cage’s film

“ Willy’s Wonderland Is the new film slated for Nicolas Cage . A new generation horror, belonging to the genre “ creepy movies “. It is a film that mixes thrills and laughter, splatter scenes and great action.

In fact, the plot of the film made the concept quite clear. “Willy’s Wonderland” is anything but canonical horror. Nicolas Cage plays the role of a playground keeper. He works at night but does not seem particularly disturbed by the fact, even if the surrounding environment does not seem the most reassuring.

The park is full of animatronix, which suddenly come to life under the control of an evil entity. Thus a real manhunt will begin, with the new caretaker who does not seem too upset by the events. He wants to fight and do it to the death. He will battle all the animatronix, with many scenes destined to become cult in the genre. A new clip from the film was released recently, which sees Nicolas Cage fighting a robot ostrich. Something that can only excite the actor’s fans. The release date for “Willy’s Wonderland” is February 12, 2021 , only in VOD.

The new projects of Nicolas Cage

Several projects in the pipeline for Nicolas Cage. On January 31, 2021 it was presented at the Sundance Film Festival “Prisoners of the Ghostland“. A film that sees him engaged in a delicate enterprise. He must be able to find out where the daughter of an American governor is, suddenly vanished into thin air. His character is Hero, a notorious criminal who will find himself setting foot in a terrifying Ghostland.

To “Willy’s Wonderland” is added “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, Currently in post production. It is an action movie with a rich cast, including Pedro Pascal and Neil Patrick Harris, among others. In this film Cage plays himself. Accept a million dollars to take part in the birthday of a Mexican billionaire, his huge fan. However, things will take an unexpected turn. The birthday boy is a drug dealer and so the actor will have to roll up his sleeves and find in himself the strength of one of his most famous characters, so as to save his daughter and his wife.

Another film in post-production is “Pig“. A drama whose plot is not yet known, except that the protagonist is a mushroom picker, struggling with the disappearance of a beloved pig.