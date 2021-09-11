Willy’s Wonderland: Italian horror trailer with a silent Nicolas Cage

It will arrive directly in Home Video, thanks to Eagle Pictures, the singular horror in which Nicolas Cage … does not say a word!
Willy’s Wonderland, with Nicolas Cage, will arrive in our country on demand, from 12 August, and on DVD and Blu-Ray starting from 15 September: we present the Italian trailer of this disturbing horror, in which Cage plays a mysterious and decidedly taciturn wayfarer.
This is the official synopsis:
In a remote village in the deepest of America, a man (Nicolas Cage) punches all the wheels of his roaring Camaro and is forced to become the keeper of Willy’s Wonderland, a disused and dilapidated place that was once frequented by local families: a finished cleaning, your car will be refurbished. He does not in the least imagine that the diner is cursed and that its mechanical puppets guard, among their gears, the souls of a sect of Satanist serial killers who long ago sowed panic in the area. For the new keeper of the venue all this will turn into a gory bloodshed as well as an unparalleled fun …
