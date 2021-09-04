Willy’s Wonderland, Nic Cage’s silent film | Cinema

Willy’s Wonderland is available on demand on AppleTV and Chili

Do you know what “nouveau shamanic” means? If you have no idea and have no problems with English we recommend this excellent summary of the situation; otherwise we will summarize it briefly. Nouveau shamanic it is the acting method invented by Nicolas Cage and used, at least for now, exclusively by him; what is it about? Let Mr. Coppola himself explain it to you, after which we will move on to talk about Willy’s Wonderland: “Thousands of years ago, in the pre-Christian era, the doctors or shamans of the tribes were actually actors. What were they doing? They staged the problems that were afflicting the village at that moment, and interpreted them trying to find answers and solutions, or they went into a trance, or they entered another dimension, which is nothing more than the imagination, and from this dimension tried to extract something that could represent the concerns of the group “. The nouveau shamanic is the method that, for example, prompted Cage to sew, inside the jacket used for Ghost Rider, a small pocket in which ours kept ancient relics from the Egyptian era; how did this help him do his job? It is not very clear to us.

Why this long introduction to talk about a horror movie with puppets? Because Willy’s Wonderland, arrived this month on demand also in Italy, it is a film that also exists, perhaps above all, because there is Nicolas Cage, and because Nicolas Cage is asked to do something new, different, never tried before, the genre challenge that teases his senses as a shaman: shut up for an hour and a half.

We don’t know if there is an overload of crazy ideas, but if the answer is yes then Willy’s Wonderland is his public face. Usually the idea behind the film would be enough to build an effective script: Willy’s Wonderland is the name of an indoor playground located in the middle of nowhere in Hayesville, Nevada; a place where children used to go to celebrate their birthday by eating pizza, swimming in the sea of ​​balls and playing with puppets, but which due to a serious accident to some of the little guests has closed its doors and lies in ruins in a place where the Internet does not even reach. Problem: Something has happened inside Willy’s Wonderland, and now the place is infested with bloodthirsty killer robot puppets, to whom the locals occasionally offer fresh meat as a sacrifice to keep them good.

As mentioned, this idea alone is enough to make a film: it is the same idea, for example, of the recent one The Banana Splits Movie, which took the mascots of a well-known children’s show and turned them into bloodthirsty killers, but without the power of a pre-existing franchise behind it. Which is a very relative problem: Willy’s Wonderland is the kind of brand that doesn’t exist just by chance, and probably in some remote corner of the United States there is a very similar and equally disturbing place. Add in a group of local teenagers who are tired of the sacrifices and want to set the whole shack on fire, and you will get all the ingredients you need to make an ultraviolent but also very nice teen slasher (thanks to the puppets).

The question is that all this was not enough for the debut screenwriter GO Parsons: Willy’s Wonderland it could have worked even without his more familiar face, but if they offer you the chance to have Nicolas Cage and get him to fight with puppets, turning down is the least choice. shamanic that there is. And so Parsons decided to carve out a role for Mr. Coppola too, and since Mr. Coppola likes challenges, he decided to propose to him to play a mute character. Not in the sense that he can’t talk, but he doesn’t want to: the nameless man is a wanderer who goes around America on his rumbling car, and he doesn’t need to use words to make himself understood.

It is a bizarre choice, and above all completely detached from the rest of the film: there is no reason to silence Nicolas Cage other than the sheer pleasure of seeing an actor who has made screams one of his trademarks who is forced to do not open your mouth, and express yourself only through gestures, nods and meaningful glances. His voluntary silence has no connection with the fact that Willy’s Wonderland he is a teen slasher in which some creepy puppets tear people apart; it is only Nicolas Cage who is the Nicolas Cage.

Too bad then that all these good intentions and these crazy and ramshackle ideas collapse a little under the weight … well, of the film itself: Willy’s Wonderland it’s the kind of work that works on paper and looks great in the two minutes of a trailer, but which in practice lacks any form of creative spark. The horror component is present, but treated with superficiality and lack of talent: the director Kevin Lewis does not know how to manage the action, and every clash between humans and puppets is reduced to a confused fruit salad of arts and pieces of costume, shot and choreographed a couple of levels below the minimum wage. The human component is even worse: said of the wordless shaman, the rest of the cast – the teenagers mentioned above, and the varied humanity that populates the small village of Hayesville – does their job without any flicker, nor does the script help them to develop your characters in interesting ways. Partial exception is co-star Emily Tosta, who while not the new Jamie Lee Curtis has enough stage presence to make up for the nothing in which she is forced to float.

Your liking for Willy’s Wonderland, therefore, it will in all likelihood be directly proportional to how much you like to see Nicolas Cage grappling with a new experiment: as a horror it rarely works and never makes you squint your eyes or snap an applause, as a teen movie it’s flat like an American highway, but as a manifestation of shamanism it is as noteworthy as it was three years ago Mandy. It’s up to you to decide if it’s enough for you to drop the € 7.99 you need to watch it in streaming.