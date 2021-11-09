Willy’s Wonderland Review, Nicolas Cage vs giant puppets

We all know the mythicals Muppets, the puppets that have cheered the childhoods of several generations of spectators and they continue to do so today. Or again, staying with our local versions, how can we forget Uan, Four And Ambrose, who acted as co-hosts of programs dedicated to the legendary cartoons of the past. And then obviously their most classic and homely iteration, the one for children in the form of inanimate soft toys that mark everyone’s childhoods.

So who knows what he must have thought Nicolas Cage when he read the script for Willy’s Wonderland, horror-comedy where the protagonist is forced to face assassin puppets with his bare hands. Nicolas Cage has been involved in mediocre or absurd productions for years. The popular Academy Award-winning actor stumbled upon the script posted online and willingly agreed to take part in the project, proving to be the ideal choice for a film that’s just right.

Willy’s Wonderland: the horror you don’t expect

An unnamed man arrives aboard his flaming one Camaro black in a small provincial town, but during the journey due to some nails scattered on the road he is forced to a forced stop. Without the ability to pay for the repair by credit card – ATMs are absent in the community – the traveler is forced by the local sheriff to accept a work assignment to then leave again the next day.

The protagonist will have to spend a whole night as a janitor inside the room owned by the tycoon Tex Macadoo, cleaning up a structure that has been closed for months. Structure in which they were held shows for families and children with animatronics at eye level that entertained the little ones. But something has gone wrong and now those giant puppets are inhabited by restless spirits, which will test the patience of the newcomer. And the presence of a group of local teenagers, intent on putting an end to the threat forever, risks complicating matters further.

Without limits

An operation so absurd that it cannot fail to arouse instinctive sympathy and that has found in its histrionic protagonist the perfect standard bearer of the delirium to come. The screenwriter GO Parsons based on a work of his from 2016 and has stretched it into a film that manages to entertain with taste in the hour and a half of viewing, enjoying its trashy essence without fear of going over the top.

The character of Cage never utters a word that is one and this should already make us understand it pleasantly brash and disenchanted spirit that permeates everything: the actor plays on looks and physical movements, in a performance that in spite of its limitations oozes an insane charisma and eats all the rest of the more anonymous and adolescent supporting cast.

At the end of the younger figures it matters little or nothing, the focus is the Nameless Man, who devoid of fear and mercy, he beats and kills possessed animatronics with his bare hands, disturbing at the right point in spite of their apparently reassuring look. And who then works in cyclical gestures, from opening a can to playing pinball up to carrying out his primary task as a “cleaner”, tidying up the room every time from pseudo-blood stains. In short, when Nicolas Cage proves to be a great actor it is a joy for everyone.

Fifteen years after his last effort, the mediocre The Drop (2006), director Kevin Lewis probably signs his most successful work, finding the right balance between action, horror and comedy in a grotesque and fun hybrid that, however you approach or evaluate it, does not leave you indifferent.