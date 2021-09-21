Willy’s Wonderland Review

A new, crazy enterprise for Nicolas Cage, here engaged with a very forced carelessness against animatronic puppets possessed by the spirit of dead serial killers. Willy’s Wonderland is available for digital purchase and rental on major streaming platforms. Federico Gironi’s review.

The Camaro, the mirrored glasses, the black leather boots, the trimmed beard. Never saying a word. The energy drinks and the pinball machine. The imperturbability in front of the monsters and the blows distributed with ferocious generosity.

The unnamed character played by Nicolas Cage in Willy’s Wonderland (what in the United States is referred to in a misleading if not erroneous manner as “The Janitor”, the attendant, as he teaches us Scrubs) embodies the ideal of that in a paradoxical and paroxysmal way cool forced which has always existed but which has found its cinematic canonization in certain actions the eighties. A character to which Cage himself, of course, is not alien: partly because it represents another way of going over the lines already placed in the highest order, and partly because it is possible to trace the relatives of this character here in those interpreted. by the actor in With Air, above all others, but also, if desired, in Drive Angry And Ghost Rider.

The fact remains that Willy’s Wonderland is exactly the kind of film that one can expect it to be, given the starting point: which is that of Cage locked inside a place populated by animatronic puppets possessed by the spirit of a sect of serial killers, and instead of becoming a victim he kills them him one by one.

“He’s not the one trapped in there with them. They’re trapped with him,” said one of the teenagers who are somehow involved in the film’s plot, paraphrasing the Rorschach from Watchmen.

It could have been a disaster, let’s say it clearly: but, although it is anything but a masterpiece, it shows itself with a certain shamanic amusement thanks to the carelessness exhibited towards every narrative logic and coherence, and the desire to force the hand not with the fear – which in the end is almost absent – but with a sense of humor intentionally coarse, vaguely perverse and even lunar in its way.

From the font used for the opening titles it is clear that the horizon of Kevin Lewis, director of Willy’s Wonderland, is that of horror cinema full of absurdity and comedy which comes, again, from the Eighties, and that in that decade circulated more in VHS than on cinema screens, using that style mixed with a vague psychedelia as a basis for exploring new shapes and dimensions of Cage’s weirdness.

A Cage that perhaps here will do little effort, limiting himself to the profession used with the left, but which is now so precise and natural, and effective, in its gestures and expressiveness as to be a cinema machine – from this cinema – perfect and irreplaceable.

Whether it’s dismembering murderous animatronics with bare hands, mopping the floor or cleaning mirrors and toilets, playing pinball or driving a car.

Then of course, if you don’t like Cage, or if you are looking for something that is not ninety minutes of escapism, then it is better to go elsewhere. For others, the fun is insane and guaranteed.