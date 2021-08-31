«Willy’s Wonderland», the horror starring Nicolas Cage mute against animatronic puppets is already a cult

According to the previews, Willy’s Wonderland it is already a cult. If it sounds like an exaggeration, chances are you’ll change your mind by finding out who the protagonist is Nicolas Cage and that it is a very special horror film. In this film, in fact, the actor has to contend with murderous robotic puppets. What’s more, because throughout the film Cage doesn’t utter a single word.

Here because Willy’s Wonderland it has all the credentials to be a real gem.

Cage is also a producer on the film, directed by director Kevin Lewis on the screenplay GO Parsons. The inspiration declared by the filmmakers is science fiction horror Beyond the Black Rainbow by Panos Cosmatos, director who collaborated with Nicolas Cage for another title of terror, Mandy.

When the trailer for Willy’s Wonderland debuted online, several fans of the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, which will soon be on the big screen with its film adaptation by Chris Columbus, have found some plot similarities between the survival-horror videogame and the film, especially since in both cases the killers are demonic animatronics.

The register is similar to that of Dawn of the dead demented, with the addition of Nicolas Cage, who recently saw the project of the series on Tiger King fade in which he should have interpreted no less than Joe Exotic, in a silent Terminator version. In short, the ingredients for which the horror comedy Willy’s Wonderland is truly a cult, are all there.

“Willy’s Wonderland”, when it comes out

The film should have been released in cinemas in autumn 2020 but due to the pandemic, distribution took place on demand only in 2021. The same goes for Italy: Willy’s Wonderland is available for digital purchase on platforms Chili, iTunes, Google, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Tv And Timvision from 12 August.

Then the film will be made available in the home video version (DVD and Blu-Ray) from September 15th.

“Willy’s Wonderland”, the plot

In a remote village in the deepest of America, a tramp (Nicolas Cage) pits all the wheels of his roaring Camaro and is forced to become the keeper of Willy’s Wonderland, a disused and dilapidated amusement park that was once frequented by local families. : after cleaning, your car will be refurbished. He does not in the least imagine that the carnival is cursed and that its mechanical puppets guard, among their gears, the souls of a sect of Satanist serial killers who long ago sowed panic in the area. This will turn the keeper’s existence into a struggle for survival. Who will win, the man or the puppets?

“Willy’s Wonderland”, the trailer

“Willy’s Wonderland”, the cast

Nicolas Cage is the star of the film, as he plays the role of the man, to say the least taciturn, who has to deal with the killer puppets. In the cast, in addition to him, there are also Emily Tosta (Mayans MC), Beth Grant (It is not a country for old people), Ric Reitz (He was my son) and Chris Warner (Machete), Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec, Christian Del Grosso, Caylee Cowan, Terayle Hill, Jonathan Mercedes, David Sheftell.

