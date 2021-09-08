Willy’s Wonderland, the Italian trailer of the singular horror with Nicolas Cage not saying a word

The trailer for Willy’s Wonderland, the singular horror film starring a truly unreleased Nicolas Cage: for the entire duration of the film, in fact, the actor does not utter a word.

The film will be released in Italy from 12 August on demand, while on 15 September it is scheduled to be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

It is a little gem that will delight horror gourmets, not without adding a succulent icing of fun to the thrilling cake …

Already from the trailer that anticipates the first images, in fact, it is clear that laughter will bury you. In addition to Nicolas Cage himself, who will bury everyone …

It’s not about spoilers, it’s the trailer itself that presents the actor as the Terminator on duty.

A mysterious and to say the least taciturn wayfarer, so silent that he doesn’t utter a single word for the duration of the film.

“You spend the night cleaning up this place and I will pay for the repairs of your car”, this is the invitation addressed to him.

But soon a group of boys will warn the traveler: “You are here to be sacrificed”. Yet he seems to be hard of hearing …

“The puppets are out”, the frightened boys warn.

The monsters of this horror are in fact very disturbing puppets but in front of the character who plays Nicolas Cage there is no competition: to win as the most disturbing of the film is undoubtedly him. In fact, the character of Cage will prove to be the threat to the monsters-puppets, not vice versa …

“It is not he who is trapped with them. They are the ones who are trapped with him”, will guess the boys who had warned him.

You can see the trailer for Willy’s Wonderland in the video above, at the head of this article.