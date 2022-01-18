Willy’s Wonderland. The review of the film with Nicolas Cage

Spiked gangs on the road, a car stops, but it’s not Wes Craven’s Mojave Desert and no Papa Jupiter cannibals outside the trailer (The hills Have Eyes, 1977). Outside the Chevrolet is Nicolas Cage who will fall prey to some robotic puppets inside the Willy’s Wonderland in Hayesville. What looks like a normal small town in Nevada will turn out to be a cursed place where there is more to be feared than the former entertainment venue. Cage, arrived in town and deprived of parole by Kevin Lewis, is forced to put the car back in order to clean up the entertainment business of the seemingly harmless gang of puppets led by Willy the weasel.

The one set up by the director is a world reminiscent of the videogame Five Nights at Freddy’s where Cage, who from his attitude and clothing immediately makes it clear that he is not a character to joke with, can have fun exploding his silent violence towards the characters of the place. Willy’s Wonderland it is a game of the absurd where the screenplay, thanks also to the interpretation of its protagonist, can afford to go anywhere and cross multiple registers. There is the curse that has been affecting the city for years now, the fight against the childhood monsters that ruined the lives of Hayesville’s teenagers and a sort of legend of Theseus and the Minotaur revisited in a modern key that manages to bring to mind of fans of the genre, a type of horror that has disappeared from the screens for more than forty years. The horror cinema of the 80s was chock full of out-of-control low-budget films built around carnage, the purest splatter and childhood nightmares that slowly take shape and become social monsters to be eliminated once and for all. Monsters and effects created by hand and the classic Final Girls who, once recognized the horror, managed to transform themselves into bloodthirsty matrixes. Here the past of the traveler is not understandable, there is no awareness on the part of the protagonist. Immediately become a predator of the puppets ready to eliminate them in the most gory and spectacular ways possible.

Basically it is the figure of Cage that differentiates the product from the cult of the 80s. What happened to him? Why is he so angry? Nothing scares him and he seems to have seen far worse things in life, so much so that several times he leaves the other protagonists in danger to devote himself to his ordinary pinball games. For him it’s just a game within a world that doesn’t even deserve his word. And it is here that he immediately becomes the anti-hero of a society that is wasting his time and that has probably done him an evil that we cannot know. Cage becomes more and more central in a cinema that tends to be branded under the definition of “Serie B cinema”. Become a modern voiceless Vincent Price like Doctor Phibes and the protagonist of more and more new genre cinema cults that would not be the same without his crazy face. And that of Kevin Lewis is yet another low budget instant cult, funny and disturbing that brings back to the room (unfortunately not in our case) a type of series B cinema made of slaughter, hints of comedy and pure horror that has been missing from the years of Killer Klowns from Outer Space of the Chiodo brothers.

Original title: id.

Director: Kevin Lewis

Interpreters: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, David Sheftell, Ric Reitz

Duration: 88 ′

Origin: USA, 2021

