Willy’s Wonderland | The review of the horror film with the killer animatronics and Nicolas Cage

A protagonist who never speaks. A gang of misfit teenagers. A house full of hideous murderous animatronic monsters. With this trio in hand, Willy’s Wonderland it will be material for legends or for nightmares. If you are a fan of low budget horror like The House And The killer doll then there is no doubt how you will feel, because the film written by GO Parsons and directed by Kevin Lewis (The Third Nail) seems like a tribute to the genre cinema of the 80s, while being absolutely modern in its approach. With the whole world seemingly out of control, there is nothing better than a simple story of terror to achieve a little catharsis.

Driving through the outskirts of Hayesville, such (Nicolas Cage) ends up with all four flat tires and needs a trailer. It’s a normal solution, but it comes with a small inconvenience: repairs require cash and all they have are credit cards. He is then offered to help a local businessman, Texas Macadoo (Ric Reitz), in exchange for funds to cover the cost of the work and labor.

The task itself is simple: spend a night cleaning up Macadoo’s decrepit kids’ entertainment business, Willy’s Wonderland. The job is easy enough – he is provided with all the cleaning materials, along with a change of shirt and a snack for the break – but the longer the new attendant sweeps and rinses, the more he seems to sense the eyes of the big puppets. in animatronics about him. Is it just his imagination or is there something far more sinister lurking in the shadows?

Whether you’ve seen the trailer or not, there isn’t much that it can be spoiled in Willy’s Wonderland outside of who can survive and how badly some die. As explained in the press notes, this is a horror film in the wake of Killer Klowns from Outer Space, where a group of people are faced with an ‘unusual’ situation and have to struggle to survive. What truly sets Kevin Lewis’s work apart from all the others, however, what makes it truly unique and, for the writer, totally memorable, is the attendant to Nicolas Cage in both how it is hatched and in the performance.

His character never says a word, a gimmick that – initially – would seem to be due to the extremely talkative tow truck driver, Jed Love (Chris Warner), which doesn’t stop long enough for anyone else to speak, but is something that continues all the time. Outside of a few things the audience sees, a quick shot of dog tags hanging from a rearview mirror, for example, all we can understand about the attendant is from his physical reactions to events. He is driving a large caliber car with speed and intensity when we first meet him, drinking a can of Punch, dressing up in black and wearing boots. According to all estimates, he is not a man to be joked with. And all this is in fact confirmed when he collides with the first animatronic, Ozzie the ostrich, which he gets rid of quickly and silently.

It is at this moment that the viewer realizes that Willy’s Wonderland it won’t be your typical horror movie in which an unsuspecting victim desperately tries to survive. Rather, what Parsons and Kevin Lewis stage is a horror comedy on the type of Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010), where what we think will rarely happen. This is where Nicolas Cage himself then grants an extra level of excitement to his role thanks to his reputation with over the top characters. That aura of instability, of doubt, extends into the attendant and then into the narrative itself, allowing the script to go where it wants, how it wants. And the result is gloriously absurd.

Clearly, if you’ve never been frightened as a child by some animatronics seen in an amusement park or on TV, then this movie isn’t going to give you much ancestral thrills. But for those of you who understand the sources of inspiration for Willy’s Wonderland and were slightly unnerved at the time by those seemingly cute and harmless puppets, these 89 minutes they can only seem ‘strange’, as every member of the ‘Willy the weasel gang’ is eliminated with extreme ferocity.

Giving credit to the merit, the design of each ‘monster’ by the creatures designer Kenneth J. Hall (Puppet Master 5) it wonderfully blends mechanics with organic, so that each animatronic moves and sounds as ‘intended’. We can hear the gears turning, the clicks of the movements on the tracks, as they speak. There is also a reasonable amount of malleability, representative of plastic faces or, in Sara the siren’s case, a mascot head on a human body. This creates the illusion that spirit-fueled animatronics are a little more credible and their death much more gratifying. A praise also to the stuntmen who made our childhood terrors tangible.

But don’t think that Nicolas Cage’s attendant is at the center of it all, with the film’s only goal revolving around survival (which is actually up for debate). As anticipated, GO Parsons throws into the fray a handful of teenagers who are at the same time fodder for the car splatter and source of narrative responses. This small crew, led by Liv’s Emily Tosta (Party of Five), has its own plans, which are a mixture of ending the murderous rampage of creatures within ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ and a remedy for the boredom that prevails in small American towns. Through Liv, in particular, the public gets more insight into what’s really going on, while the monsters have someone to hunt down besides the hapless janitor. Warning: activate the warning for photosensitivity, as at least one of the attacks occurs in a room with strobe lights.

For all the questions Liv can’t answer, her guardian, Sheriff Lund (Beth Grant), to integrate them. Lund is introduced in the first few minutes and reappears much later, playing the part we would expect from law enforcement in a horror like this. 71-year-old Beth Grant is fantastic, delivering a complex interpretation as maternal matriarch, fierce protector and moral compromise throughout the film.

Emily Tosta, on the other hand, deals with both Grant and Nicolas Cage, charged with being the rebellious teenager for one and the supposed savior for the other. More than anything else though, Liv keeps Willy’s Wonderland on the edge of credibility, as she is the only nearly two-dimensional character. Lund is willing to do the minimum to protect Hayesville, while the fledgling janitor doesn’t work during breaks, leaving young Liv all the dirty work in the process.

Sometimes a B-movie comes at just the right time and does exactly what it’s supposed to do: drop us in the middle of a delusional adventure. And Willy’s Wonderland offers this and nothing more. It is not rooted in crime news, it is not about historical revisionism or racism, it is not focused on realism, it is completely and absolutely a carefree escape, which – if approached with the right spirit – will give you an evening of pure idiotic fun.

Find below the full italian trailer by Willy’s Wonderland, available on demand from August 12 and on DVD and Blu-ray from September 15:

