Wimbledon 2021, Tom Cruise with his alleged girlfriend Hayley Atwell

TO Wimbledon 2021 it has also been seen Tom Cruise, 59 years old. Not alone. With him was there alleged girlfriend Hayley Atwell, 39. The Hollywood star and the British actress enjoyed Saturday’s women’s final (won by Ashleigh Barty), comfortably sitting in the exclusive Royal Box where he also received an ovation from the audience, to which he responded by getting up from the chair and greeting all with a smile.

The rumor of a story between Cruise and Atwell was born about a year ago, when the two met on the set of Mission Impossible 7. In December 2020, to say, the Sun wrote: “Tom and Hayley they have bonded since day one and now they are inseparable. They met several times after hours and she was in his apartment in London. They get along really well and they both look very happy“.

The two have never confirmed or denied the rumors, but now the public appearance as a couple seems to agree with those who have always believed in the love story. Actually at Wimbledon with Cruise and Atwell was also there Pom Klementieff, another co-star of Mission Impossible. But the American gossip is betting on the romantic tale that Cruise has not granted for too many years now: since in 2012 divorced from Katie Holmes, Tom he no longer had any official girlfriends. Hayley, twenty years younger than the star of Top Gun, instead, had an affair with the model Evan Jones until 2015 and then was linked to a English doctor with which he broke up in 2020. In short, the conditions for the birth of a new couple, when the two met on the set of Mission Impossible, they were all there. And now there is also the “official” appearance at Wimbledon.

