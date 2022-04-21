Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing

the tournament of Wimbledon will ban Russian tennis players, including world number two Daniil Medvedev, and Belarusians from competing, as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

This confirms the threats of the British Government, which, through the sports minister, Nigel Huddleston, asked on several occasions that Russian tennis players had to declare their independence from Vladimir Putin in writing to prevent them from making any kind of gesture in favor from Russia during the event.

They evaluate what decision to make with Russian and Belarusian tennis players at Wimbledon. Getty Images

Wimbledon thus becomes the first major competition to ban individual athletes from participating, after Russia has been expelled from tournaments such as the Qatar World Cup and other tennis team competitions such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup, where they defended the titles won in 2021.

The third Grand Slam of the season loses Medvedev, the second best tennis player in the world, as well as Andrey Rublev, number 8 in the ranking, Karen Khachanov (26) and Aslan Karatsev (30). In the case of Medvedev, his participation was already an uncertainty, since he will miss the entire clay court tour due to a hernia.

As for the tennis players who will not be able to be at Wimbledon, For Russia, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (15) and Daria Kasatkina (26) stand out, while for Belarus, there are Aryna Sabalenka, number 4 in the ranking and semifinalist in 2021, and Victoria Azarenka (18).

Wimbledon, where Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty -now retired- won in 2021, will be played from June 27 to July 10. Currently, Russian and Belarusian tennis players can play on the circuit, as long as they do not do so under the flag of their respective countries or carry symbols that remind them of them.

This will be the first time Wimbledon has barred people from a certain country since the years after World War II, when the Germans and Japanese were not allowed to play the London Grand Slam.