Wimbledon, horse racing and the 1966 World Cup

Virginia Wade, the last British tennis player to win Wimbledon in singles, received her award in 1977 from Queen Elizabeth II – Credits: @Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II’s links with sport had multiple chapters throughout her 96 years of life and, especially, after her inauguration. In some cases, with her presence in superlative events: in Wimbledon, for example, it was in four editions and presented the award to Virginia Wade, the last British tennis player to be crowned at that Grand Slam, in 1977. In others, closely linked to them, such as in the turf, through the horses of his property who competed in Europe and whom I was going to see without fail at the great Royal Ascot parties.

“Patron” of the tournament for 64 years, the Queen visited All England in 1957, 1962, 1977 and 2010. It wasn’t just Wade who received the trophy from her hands. Before, they had also been in the same situation Althea Gibson and Rod Laver to consecrate champions in front of their eyes. The last time she attended it was not in a decisive game and exchanged greetings and smiles with the players Roger Federer, Andy Murray and the sisters Venus and Serena Williams and legends such as Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, among others, in the middle of a presentation of the third Major of the season. Those immortal images.

“Particularly memorable was his visit in 1977, when Her Majesty attended the Championship during her Silver Jubilee. Accompanied that day by His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen presented the ladies’ singles trophy to the champion, Britain’s Virginia Wade. During these sad times, we would like to pay tribute to Your Majesty for your long and unwavering service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, to the All England Club and The Championships as our sponsor”, they pointed out this Thursday from the Wimbledon organization.

The last portrait in that club is with a smile, dressed in sky blue and white and with a bouquet of flowers in their hands. She had been 33 years without going. That noon she toured the place like someone who wants to compare old memories and discover the changes. He went to the courts where the players train, he went through the facilities where the youth competechatted with some kids who would be ball catchers and went to meet the biggest stars of the moment before lunch, a plate of salmon with asparagus, a quarter of grilled chicken marinated in honey and accompanied by fruits and vegetables.

Until three years ago, at least, his advanced age It was not an impediment to riding, something she did since she was little and with great skill, following in the footsteps of her paternal grandfather and her father, George VI. At 6 years old, she was given her first pony and then inherited the SPCs from the King’s stable. The first thing he did when he got up every day after to have his breakfast was to ask about his favorite horses and read the Racing Post, the main British specialized media.

It was in 1953 that she had her first victory as owner, with Choir Boy, who won the Royal Hunt Cup. Her presence at Royal Ascot, the traditional festival attended by the best horses and jockeys, was no surprise. In 2019, he carried Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in his carriage. He never missed… until this year. For horsemen, a sign of extreme concern. “I was doing it for fun, absolutely. There has long been a royal connection to racing which I think the Queen genuinely liked to continue.” analyst Matthew Newman told CNN. The Queen kept about 30 horses in training, with a cost of about 40,000 euros per year for each one.

The last triumph of one of theirs happened last Tuesday, at Goodwood Racecourse, with the filly Love Affairs, who won by a length and a half in 1200 meters. It was the first of the mare’s campaign and the twentieth of the stable this season. This Thursday, five minutes after his death, according to the official schedule, his mare Improvise lost by half a head on the edge of the disc in a 2000 meter race at Epsom, in the rain. She already seemed won. She gave up steps from the goal. The races that were pending in two British racecourses were canceled when the death of Elizabeth II was formally announced and it was announced that those on Friday were suspended.

Horse riding was his great passion. He enjoyed great victories, in numerous great prizes, and also suffered two moments of fury, with two horses that tested positive. In a case, the coach was fined and banned for three months for applying a medication not authorized for that category. In the other, the treatment for some pains to which his champion Estimate and four other horses from other owners had been subjected. contained a contaminated substance, according to the investigation of the control authorities. The joys were superior, although they were not measured by the gains in pounds. And her relationship with horses brought her closer to polo.

Ten years ago, London was the seat of the Olympic Games. The Queen not only witnessed the opening ceremony from the official box, but also He lent himself to a script to make his entrance on the night of July 27 at the Olympic stadium in that city. Before he peeked out of one of the entrances and went down the stairs to his location, Isabel II was the co-star of a video of almost five minutes Along with Daniel Craig, the actor who characterized the agent 007.

“Good evening, Mr. Bond”, he says in the short film that he used as a prologue to his arrival. There, she after being searched in one of the halls of Buckingham Palace they get on a helicopter in the garden, fly over emblematic areas of the British capital and they simulate a parachute jump when they arrive at the crowded field for the opening. After that jump from the London nightthe Queen appears applauded in the middle of the spectators and joins the party. “If he is going to take me, I want to be the one who appears”, he explained. And so it happened.

The football it was another of his passions. He linked it to West Ham and Arsenal, although it always remained in versions. She tried to be neutral, although once the Spanish Cesc Fabregas assured her that he had admitted his love for the “gunners”. The first match she attended as Queen was the 1953 FA Cup Final in which Blackpool beat Bolton Wanderers.

The Queen in a sublime moment for English sport: Bobby Moore, captain of the national team, receives the Jules Rimet Cup after winning the final in England 1966. – Credits: @-

In 1966, presented the Jules Rimet Cup to the captain of the English national team, Bobby Moore, after England’s only World Cup title, playing at home. In that tournament, the Queen was not present the day that Argentina lost to the English, Antonio Rattin was expelled and, dissatisfied with the sanction and the explanations, sat on the red carpet of the official boxwhich was taken as a lack of respect by local fans.

When he was one of the 100,000 attendees at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix in 1950 she was not yet Queen and accompanied her father. Juan Manuel Fangio was one of the leaders of that competition won by the Italian Giuseppe Farina. The historical documentation of that event lives today in the Silverstone museum.

Lewis Hamilton shared a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth, without sticking too closely to protocol – Credits: @Hello!

Although he did not return to say present in the highest category of motorsport, yes received Lewis Hamilton at his Palace to decorate him last December with the title of Knight of the British Empire. Days before, the pilot had lost the possibility of winning the eighth world championship on the last lap.

