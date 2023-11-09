Win a Trip to Phoenix to Experience Olivia Rodrigo in Concert

Would you like to be there when Olivia Rodrigo kicks off her 2024 tour? no need to feel Tart or spill your Courage— We have the opportunity to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience for you.

Here’s what you could win

Two tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on February 24, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix

two night hotel stay

$500 in spending money

Here’s how you win

Listen below to the codes you need to enter. We’ll hook you up with three codes every weekday starting Monday, November 13th.

You can also follow the prompts below to join us – the more you like, share and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a group contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, December 4, 2023. The award is presented by Interscope Records.*

