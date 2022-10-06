Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

Neymar is having a great start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain. Alone, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 13 games in all competitions. He is also co-top scorer in the French championship alongside his compatriot, Kylian Mbappé. Brilliant with the selection of Brazil, Neymar impresses and his performances can make him ambitious.

Questioned by PSG TV, the Brazilian international returned to the objectives targeted in club as in selection. “It’s a goal this year to win with both teams, to win everything with Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian selection. We have a World Cup coming up and we know how difficult the World Cup is, but I I have this big dream to win. And the Champions League, which we will win soon, I’m sure,” said the Brazilian. However, he is aware that the task is not going to be easy, particularly in the European Cup: “The Champions League is a very difficult competition, we know that there are great players, great teams and there are times in games where you have to suffer. To win, a team must learn to suffer.”

Neymar and others hope this season will be the right one. Last year, the Parisian club was dismissed in the round of 16.