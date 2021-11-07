win to go to +10, while Pioli wants to overtake Ancelotti.

After the struggles of the Champions League, we return to the field with Serie A which gives the thrill of the derby between Milan and Inter. Between the championship and the cups, the 205th challenge will be staged at San Siro. So far, considering only the championship, 52 wins for the Rossoneri and 55 draws, with Milan scoring 221 goals for Inter in the 174 matches played. Since January 2020 Milan and Inter have shared the same number of points scored: 155 in 70 games that return the impressive average of 2.2 points won per match.

THE WAY OF AC MILAN

In the league, Milan is experiencing a magical moment marked by the number 7: 7 like the consecutive victories in the last 7 outings, and first place – shared with Napoli – 7 points behind the Nerazzurri rivals. The unfortunate Champions League group, however, is not giving the same emotions, and with 1 point won in the first 4 days, perfection will be needed in the next 2 to qualify for the next phase. With 10 victories in the first 11 matches, it is the Rossoneri’s best start in the 3-point era. The long positive streak gives Pioli’s men enormous self-esteem who now wants to overtake Ancelotti: so far the record of consecutive victories in Serie A with Milan is owned by Carlo Ancelotti who in the 2006/2007 season stopped at a streak of 9 matches; with a victory in the derby Stefano Pioli would reach 8 and after the break he could try to hook up. Milan arrives at this challenge with the aim of reversing the trend of the previous ones: 5 defeats in the last 6 derbies for the Rossoneri. According to Oddschecker, the last time AC Milan managed to win both home and away derbies was in the 2010/2011 season with Max Allegri on the bench, a season after which they also won the 18th Scudetto.

ODDSCHECKER’S ANALYSIS ON BOOKMAKERS

Observing the analysis made by Oddschecker on the bookmakers, Inter – despite being 7 points below – starts the same favorite. The success of Milan, in fact, has higher odds and represents a 31% chance of victory against 43% of Inter. Milan and Inter are the two best attacks in Serie A today: 28 by the Nerazzurri and 25 by the Rossoneri, and that is why the possibility that both will score is very high: the probability is 63%. So far, Milan have finished with at least 2 goals 6 of the last 7 matches, while Inter 14 of the last 16. High, therefore, is also the possibility that the match ends with more than 3 goals: according to the odds this possibility is confirmed around 59%.

by Luca Paglia