Win your tickets for Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball Tour” in England

After having triumphed at the cinema in “A Star is Born“, Lady Gaga returns in 2020 to what we know her best: music! With the album “Chromatica“She immerses us in a universe, her own, filled with colors and sounds. With songs on mental health or romantic relationships, Lady Gaga offers duets with some of the pop stars of the moment: Ariana Grande, Blackpink (K-Pop group) or Elton John. And to illustrate his vision of ChromaticaLady Gaga calls on the cult director Robert Rodriguez for the music video rain on me :

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize

Manage my choices

The Chromatica Ball: Summer Stadium Tour

Two years after the release of the album, here is the singer of Always Remember Us This Way on the road to international stadiums for the Chromatica Ball. And this is where France Bleu comes into play!

We offer you an exceptional stay with the highlight your tickets for the Lady Gaga concert at the Tottenham Stadium in London on July 29* ! Round-trip transport, hotel accommodation and breakfast are offered to you to allow you to spend a magical moment!

How to play ?

You have until July 17 to listen to your France Bleu and play our Lady Gaga games! Good luck to everyone.

WARNING ! Before playing, please check the validity of your passport and your vaccination pass to be able to enter British territory**!

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize

Manage my choices

*: Gain not transferable, modifiable or refundable

**: Gain non-refundable or replaceable in the event of non-validity of passports and vaccination passes