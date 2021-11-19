Winamp returns with a new version, although it never really went away

“It really whips the Llama’s ass!” If you are over 35, this phrase will unlock a memory: it was the slogan of Winamp, the legendary audio player of the late 90s.

Those years were formidable

Simple interface and many plugins and skins have made it practically monopolist until the early 2000s when technology progressed and alternatives began to elbow, also because more complete and perhaps even with support for videos.

Moral of the story: Winamp is left alone and still (the last update was version 5.5 of 2007); but it is still used by a handful of nostalgics. In 2018, another more advanced version was released.

The only updated version available is that of the Winamp Community Update Project, made by music player enthusiasts.

But now the official site has been updated, A new logo has appeared and you can sign up for the beta testing program to try out the new version.

Development chief Jeremy Scheppers told Bleeping Computer that he was excited about the future Winamp without revealing any new features, functions or features. However, let’s imagine a secure support for the various video formats, to align with today’s era.