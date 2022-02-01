Wind: a forge of talents and start-ups for innovative companies competitive on the markets is born in Turin

A new air is blowing in Turin forge of innovation: Vento (Venture Originator) is the new acceleration program for Exor start-ups, the holding company of the Agnelli-Elkann family which officially started yesterday with an event in the spaces of Talent Garden.

The program involves 30 selected aspiring entrepreneurs – most of them Italians under 30, but some also come from the United States, Germany and Austria – who, after passing a selection process that lasted four months, have started a path that will see them involved in the development of a business idea. The young innovators will work full time (and paid) in the spaces of the Startup Village of Ogr Tech in Turin and will be paid for their full time commitment.

«It is an important initiative: for the young people who will work on the challenges, for the partners who have launched them and for our territory. There is an opportunity to build truly special companies, in Europe, and also in Turin »underlined John Elkann, president and CEO of Exor during a meeting on the subject. “After many months of distancing, interacting in person, every day, until June will be an important factor: I have full confidence that the work of the 30 guys that Vento has selected will be able to positively surprise us” added Elkann.

The Vento program is implemented with the support of Exor and in partnership with Talent Garden, Ogr Torino and Compagnia di San Paolo and will support ten teams that will have to respond to a challenge launched by large companies such as Reale Group, Reply, Telepass and UniCredit. The target? Finding a solution that can be transformed into a business with high growth potential. The topics addressed are varied: accessible health services, satellite data processing, artificial intelligence algorithms, alternative financial products but also training for e-games.

The path will be divided into three phases. The first, which will last two weeks, will be dedicated to the study of the problem advanced by the companies involved; the second (it will last six weeks) will focus on choosing the best solution The last and most substantial part of the program (it will develop over eight weeks) will be dedicated to the implementation of the solution and to the preparation for Investor Day, the day in which each team will be asked to tell about its startup to a group of investors with the aim of raising the first capital on the market.

The appointment is for June 13, in the presence of investors from Italy, but also from the rest of Europe and Silicon Valley. On this occasion, the teams will have the opportunity to win a total of 250 thousand euros made available by the Compagnia di San Paolo to accelerate the growth of new products or services on the market.

“Building large companies has always been Exor’s goal: by supporting this new non-profit initiative we want to help the best entrepreneurs in our country to generate business projects that have the potential to become protagonists of their market” Elkann himself told September presenting the initiative for the first time during the Italian Tech Week. –

