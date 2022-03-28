Wind – Hydropower, or how to produce a megawatt hour at 3 euros and sell it at 600

The electricity market in Spain, as in the rest of the European countries, works with a marginal system in which the latest technology that manages to marry supply and demand to meet the energy needs in each time slot is what determines the price at which the megawatt hour (MWh) of the rest of the technologies used at that time is paid. Thus, for example, the most expensive hour in the wholesale market last Friday was between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with a price of three hundred euros (300 euros per megawatt hour), and, according to OMIE data, it was the hydraulic energy which marked the price with which all the generation sources used in that strip were remunerated, regardless of whether their generation costs were lower (according to the National Energy Commission, generating a megawatt hour in a amortized hydroelectric plant cost in 2008 three euros, doing it in a amortized nuclear power plant, 18. It seems logical to think that the hydroelectric plants amortized that year are even more amortized today.In the case of nuclear, the greater demands in terms of safety may have increased costs, which, according to sources from the sector itself, could be around 50 euros; both technologies are now charging 200, 500 and up to 700 euros per megawatt hour).

Reviewing

The prices of the wholesale market (which is attended by electricity generators-sellers and buyers) come from an auction in which the technology that sets the price is the latest, the one that balances supply and demand. The price it sets is not the price at which its singular megawatt will charge (the one that balances supply and demand), but that price will drag (always upwards) all the others. And what is happening these days? What has been happening since the price rally began in the middle of last year? Well, what is happening -as we pointed out- is that the price is set by the hydraulics (and not the gas of the combined cycles).

The hydroelectric plant estimates how much gas it can generate, offers something lower, and thus earns that last megawatt (the one that balances supply with demand) and charges at the price of gas what it is generating at the price of water. (Do not miss this piece, where we explain how this auction works and which companies own the hydroelectric plants and the combined cycle plants that burn gas to generate electricity).

Thus, the wholesale electricity market yields prices (up to 544 euros per megawatt hour) that do not reflect the cost of electricity production. The problem is that this price is applied to all technologies (hydraulic, nuclear, waste), technologies that generate megawatt hours at a much lower cost than gas (but that will be paid as if they were burning gas) and that the consumer will pay as if it were gas.

Why? Because the legislator has devised a market with rules that do not reflect that diversity of costs. Thus, the market enriches a few (the producers) and impoverishes all the rest.

After many months of strong resistance, the debate within the European Commission is now finally focused on how to stop the impact on the electricity markets of the increase in gas prices.

Since 2019

According to data obtained from OMIE, hydraulic energy, along with gas prices, set the remuneration of electricity generation technologies at 41.4% of total hours in the wholesale market between 2019 and until 24 December. March of this year, compared to 19% in which they did combined cycles and 25% of renewables.

Likewise, in 2021, the year with the most expensive average price of the pool (wholesale market) in history so far with 111.93 euros/MWh, water marked the remuneration of the megawatt in 58.7% of the occasions ( 50.99% hydraulic; 7.98% pumped hydro), while the combined cycle did so in 14.5% of the time slots.

Production

Last year, combined cycle plants (which burn gas to generate electricity) produced only 17% of Spain’s electricity demand. Hydraulics, 11.4%. The nuclear one, which produces a megawatt hour at around 50 euros, 20.8%. The wind, 23.3.

On the second most expensive day in history, which took place on March 9, at the most expensive hour (between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) the MWh was paid at 605 euros and it was hydraulic technology that marked the remuneration in that strip.

Today, the most expensive hour of the day will ring at 9:00 p.m. Price? 288.86 euros per megawatt hour. Technology that has set the price? Hydraulic, which generates (in depreciated plants), according to the National Energy Commission, at a rate of three euros per megawatt hour.

According to the operator of the national electricity system, Red Eléctrica de España, there are currently 17,098 megawatts of hydraulic power in Spain. Well, only three companies (Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy) control 96.2% of all that power. Iberdrola manages the 9,715 megawatt (MW) tap. Endesa, that of 4,793. Naturgy, 1,951 (in total, 16,459 hydro megawatts, 96.2% of the national hydraulic power). In addition, there are 3,331 MW of pumping. And Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy are once again protagonists. Iberdrola, for example, operates the largest pumping station in Europe, La Muela II, on the river Júcar, in the municipality of Cortes de Pallás, Valencia. What’s more, right now the company chaired by José Ignacio Sánchez Galán is developing the Tâmega megaproject (hydraulic and pumping), in Portugal. In addition, Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy control 15,000 of the 26,000 megawatts of natural gas installed in Spain. In other words, they know very well at what price they can offer gas.

* Prices and Costs of Electricity Generation, National Energy Commission (page 11)