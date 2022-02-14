Wind of war between Russia and Ukraine, what is Italy at risk?

Italy risks losing its natural gas supply, 40 percent of which comes from Moscow. But interdependence goes hand in hand. THE SKYWALL

From the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Italy would only have to lose. In addition to the uncertainty on the financial markets, our country would lose out in economic terms. On the one hand, on trade: Moscow is in fact the 14th destination in the world for Italian goods and trade is equal to 20 billion euros. And on the other, above all, on gas. In fact, Italy imports about 40 percent of its natural gas, essential for heating homes and generating electricity, from Russia. Indeed, Vladimir Putin has a very powerful weapon in his hand: the gas taps to Europe. 38% of the gas we all use in Italy and Europe comes from Moscow. But there is also another side of the coin because 67% of Russian gas is exported to the European Union, so if we can talk about Brussels’ dependence on Moscow we must also reiterate the opposite: we are the best customer Moscow can have on the market. and even China cannot beat us in this regard.









However, something is already happening because gas supplies to the European Union have already seen a significant decline in the last year, especially since the beginning of 2022, in the order of 30-40 percent less, causing the price to rise.









The Bruegel think tank also made estimates on what could happen if there really was a conflict and the worst scenario occurs: that is, the total closure of gas exports. Well the European Union could reach the maximum, if the winter becomes colder than it has been until now, until April 2022. Bruno Rovelli, chief economist of Blackrock Italia, commented the situation to Sky TG24 Business as follows: “it is difficult to construct scenarios, there are many shades of gray in what can happen in the tension between Russia and Ukraine. But if one takes the most negative scenario in absolute – which is that of a land invasion with Russia that blocks gas supplies to Europe – which never happened even during the Cold War, this certainly would obviously have gigantic consequences on the European economy which would practically stop. there would be no chance of replacing Russian gas with liquefied gas. But there are a number of intermediate scenarios that actually see the tension remain but not necessarily spiraling out of control. It is very difficult, in my opinion, to anticipate these types of geopolitical risks. From the point of view of the incentive structure it seems that the most negative scenario does not present a great incentive for either Russia or for Europe “.

Watch below the entire episode of Sky TG24 Business of February 14, 2022, in which he was also a guest Paolo Pellegrini (Cerved).