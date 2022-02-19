Windfall: Netflix’s unmissable thriller with Lily Collins

‘A Hitchcockian thriller’. Any movie that starts its synopsis in this way he already has us hooked. and so it does wind fall (Fruits of the wind, as it was titled in Spanish), the new suspense film that promises to leave us breathless for a single moment and with a plot that just reading it makes our heads explode. Now, let’s wait to see it.

To tell the truth, the surprise does not only come from the hand of the film synopsisalso with the addition of actress lily collins in the leading role of the film directed by Charlie McDowell, Who did you marry last year? Both are executive producers and join Jason Segal, not only as part of the cast, but also as a co-writer. In a film that as soon as we read those words, it already became one of the most anticipated films for March 2022, and in which several surprises await us. That twist of the nut of the interpreter of Emily in ParisIn short, we did not expect it.

Jason Segel is an intruder in the married couple played by Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, in the new film by Charlie McDowell. Netflix.

What is Windfall about?

Fruits of the wind is a film noir movie with tints of psychological horror a la Hitchcock, tells the story of a couple who arrive at their country house, to find that it was being robbed. After capturing the couple, the strange individual begins to forge a relationship with his hostage and that’s where all the twists and turns begin.

The plot describes the tech billionaire and his wife as ‘prisoners’ in their own home, something the director and co-writer explains. Charlie McDowell, who took the idea from the pandemic. ‘What I found interesting about this particular story, which came about at that time, was the fact that feel imprisoned in your own home, in your own space’ said the director in an interview. So from now on, we should not miss any details of this new movie, which reflects a collective feeling of the closure of 2020.

When is Windfall released?