Windows 10 20H2, Microsoft confirms: support will end in May

As often happens in advance of deadlines, Microsoft has reminded users that different versions of Windows are coming to an end of service (EOS). Among these, Support for the following editions of Windows 10 will end on May 10:

Windows 10 20H2 (October 2020 Update)

Windows 10 1909 (November 2019 Update) Education

Windows 10 1909 (November 2019 Update) Enterprise

Windows 10 1909 (November 2019 Update) IoT Enteprise

We also remember that the commercial versions of Windows 10 1909 (Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations) had reached the end of support on May 11, 2021. In a nutshell, Microsoft is pointing out that all the versions mentioned above they will not receive security updates starting May 10, 2022. Here you will find the entire list of Microsoft products that will reach the end of support in the course of 2022.

Windows 10 20H2 (and other versions) end of support from May 10, 2022

The end of support on Windows 10 20H2 currently applies to the Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations versions, while the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise SKUs will reach EOS on May 9, 2023. But what will happen on the devices that are going to reach the end of support? Microsoft itself explains this, also suggesting that “Those who contact Microsoft Support will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 to maintain support”.









Microsoft will start forcing the installation of the latest version of Windows 10 on all consumer, corporate, and unmanaged devices that are nearing end of support. It may seem like a coercion, but this way Microsoft can ensure that these systems continue to receive critical monthly updates, security updates, and enhancements in the name of maximum security. Also, when the update starts, customers will be able to choose a convenient reboot time to complete the process without interrupting what they are doing.

At the end of January, Microsoft started the forced distribution of Windows 10 21H2 on a large number of devices near the end of support in order to train the dedicated machine learning routines. Windows 10 21H2 is also offered to those who make a searching for new updates manually on Windows 10 2004 and later, so those wishing to install it immediately can proceed via Windows Update. We also remind you that Windows 11 has also entered the last phase of distribution, and is now available via Windows Update for all suitable devices.





