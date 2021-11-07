Windows 10 21H1 is now available to all users: mass deployment has begun

Windows 10 21H1 now entered the more extensive distribution phase, and therefore available via Windows Update to all users except for systems affected by compatibility blocks. All devices that have not been configured to postpone updates with features and that will manually check for new updates will therefore receive the May 2021 update starting now.

Microsoft itself spread the news:

“Windows 10, version 21H1 has been designated for extended deployment. As always, we recommend updating devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections against the latest security threats.”.

The operating system was distributed for the first systems last May, but until the last few hours not all users could install it through a simple search on Windows Update. This is because Windows feature updates come in a targeted distribution right from release, so that the development team can test build quality on an ever-growing target computer, starting with the most modern systems. Only after Microsoft determines that it is ready to reach most devices does the release come designated for extended distribution, in English “broad deployment”.

Windows 10 21H1 secure, and switch to extended distribution

Like the latest versions of the operating system, Windows 10 21H1 was also designed as “enablement package”. All the features are already present on the two previous versions, 2004 / 20H2, but are enabled only by installing the package that is now available to everyone via Windows Update. This involves significantly shorter installation times than a traditional feature update, similar to a monthly update. Those who use a version of Windows 10 prior to 2004 or 20H2 will have to install the full update, which will obviously take much longer.

Windows 10 21H1 could be installed even before by all users through several fairly simple methodologies, for those who were in a hurry to perform the update, however the expansion of the roll-out underlines how Microsoft can guarantee a smooth and hassle-free update experience to an overwhelming majority of devices out there right now. Microsoft recently extended the roll-out to Windows 11 after its release on October 5.